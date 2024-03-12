Competition at Laidley

There were 347 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
The steer market continued its strong trend, with western buyers and locals in competition.
Cows and calves and heifers sold to a firm to dearer market, while cows remained firm.
The Smith family, Flagstone Creek, sold lines of cows and calves, with British Whites making $2220, Brangus $1960 and Murray Greys $1900. Frank O'Toole, Blenheim, sold Limousin steers, 20-22 months, for $1700 and heifers for $1200.
Robert Pearce, Gatton, sold Murray Grey backgrounder steers for $1370, $1290 and $1100. Des Poole, Veradilla, sold Angus backgrounder steers for $1300 and milk tooth heifers for $1025. Mick and Maree Coogan, Mt Whitestone, sold Limousin weaner steers for $1020.
Dan Speedy, Fordsdale, sold Droughtmaster steers, 12-14 months, for $1290. Craidan Pty Ltd, Dayboro, sold young Ultrablack weaner steers for $1070 and calves, five to six months, for $740. Scott McLauchlan, Merryvale, sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $1200.
Tim O'Shea, Walloon, sold Charolais cross backgrounder steers for $1260 and weaner steers for $1000. Jim and Eileen O'Keeffe, Ingoldsby, sold six to seven-month-old steer calves for $940 and $860.
Brett Kerle, Crowley Vale, sold Charolais cows and calves for $1800. Bruce Greer, Flagstone Creek, sold a line of young Brangus weaner steers for $990. Copley Gully, Kilcoy, sold Brahman heifers for $1030, $1010 and $1000.
Tony Stariha, Mulgowie, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1280. Carol Gardiner, Glen Esk, sold mixed breed steers for $1170 and $920. Senophene Christensen, Rosevale, sold a line of Santa cows with young calves at foot for $1500.
Mick Brennan, Lower Tenthill, sold, Charbray weaner steers for $1020. Jack Capewell, Lanefield, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1000. Col Litfin, Thornton, sold Hereford cross weaner steers for $940 and vealer heifers for $760.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.