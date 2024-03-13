Outstanding North Queensland grazing and hay making opportunity

Productive North Queensland grazing and hay making properties Keshvale and Billabong are on the market, being sold through an expressions of interest process by Charter Towers based agency Slaney & Co.
Offered by Jeff and Jenny Reid, who are transitioning into retirement at their seaside home near Bowen, the two properties offer commercial scale production in close proximity to key markets in both Townsville and Charters Towers.
The freehold aggregation comprises of the adjoining properties Keshvale 548ha (1352 acres) and Billabong 831ha (2052 acres), which are located about 50km south of Townsville, 13km off the Flinders Highway.
Keshvale has about 200ha of flood irrigated farming, while Billabong is able to water some 100ha.
The hay making is underpinned by 2800 megalitres in water licences from a fee-free, unregulated aquifer, overland flow and large water storages.
The average annual rainfall is more than 1000mm (39 inches).
The grazing operations also benefit from the fertile black soils, creek frontages and a network of natural billabongs and the Majors Creek water flow from Mount Elliott National Park.
No expense has been spared with the irrigation infrastructure. The have been upgraded the pumps on the farms and are including good quality tractors and hay making machinery in the transaction.
Improvements include a house, a shed with a workshop, and a hay shed on Keshvale and two houses, two sets of quarters, and a large machinery shed on Billabong.
There is also a new set of Clipex galvanised steel cattle yards equipped with a pneumatically operated auto-draft.
The properties are being offered as an aggregation or as individual properties. Kesh is presented with crops and plant and equipment, while Billabong is being offered with plant, equipment and cattle.
The Reids are very well known in the hay making industry, having owned and operated Riverside Farm at Hughenden and supplied Mitchell and Flinders grass hay across north west Queensland and the Northern Territory for more than 30 years.
Expressions of interest close with Slaney & Co, Charters Towers, on April 23.
Contact Henry Slaney, 0429 872 985, and Tom Slaney 0439 462080, Slaney & Co, Charters Towers.
