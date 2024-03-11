17-year-old cow continues producing quality calves

She is the cow that keeps on giving. Despite her mature age of 17 years, Waringle Droughtmaster stud, cow Waringle 604, is still producing calves that are selling well.
Stud principal Dr Paul Dingle told Queensland Country Life he has quite the mob of fertile 'old girls' on his Maleny stud.
At the National Droughtmaster Female Sale, the 15-month-old calf Waringle Anna from the 17-year-old cow sold for $4500 to the Howard family, Benjamin stud, North Aramara. Dr Dingle sold five females under the hammer with the sixth heifer selling later at his property.
Dr Dingle said he was surprised when he worked out how old Waringle 604 was and commented that he does not give her any special treatment.
"She has produced sale bulls and good heifers for us, there would be five if not six cows in the herd," he said.
"They will keep on producing calves, but their milk production drops off. Once there is a woody weaner calf you know it's their last calf and she hasn't had one yet.
"She has produced a calf every year and has also produced twins."
Whilst it was not uncommon for producers to cull cows at age 10, Mr Dingle said he was more likely to keep them on "until they produce a woody calf."
"We are in a pretty soft country here in upper Mary River, so it's not hard on them," he said.
"I've got plenty of cows that are 12 and 14-years-old and they tend to end up in the best paddock with the best bull and produce good calves along the way.
"In that same paddock, I have probably 15 cows all over the age of 12 that are still doing the job.
"I think Droughtie cows are generally pretty fertile...those old cows tend to be structurally sound in feet and udder and if they're sound in feet and udder when they're 10, they will be sound at 12 or 14."
Dr Dingle has lived on the same property in Maleny for 42 years with 700 acres spread across two different blocks.
"We have about 100 breeders, four separate single sire herds and we do a bit of IVF work." he said.
"I run a herd of about 20 to 30 coloured cows. They're Murray Grey/Friesians that we buy from a local dairy farmer, so they're pen reared and pretty quiet, they've just got a little bit of extra milk and a decent frame.
"I put them to a low birth weight Droughty bull and get a calf out of them and then they go into the (IVF) program and if they keep on taking an egg they can stay there for 10 or 12 years."
Dr Dingle said he enjoys being a GP, but it was not what he initially enrolled in at university.
"I initially enrolled to do Vet Science then a couple of people pulled out and the university contacted me and asked what I wanted to do, so I spoke to a few young vets and a few young doctors and they said do medicine," he said.
"I do a lot of vet work, there is a lot of crossover.
"My patients say I give a good needle but that's because I have given thousands to cows."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.