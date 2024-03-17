Strong January wheat exports but price rut continues

Australian wheat exports climbed to an eight-month high in January although local prices continued to slide lower, under the weight of stiff export competition.
Government trade data showed that Australia shipped 2.7 million tonnes of wheat in January, the most since May last year. It was an impressive performance with just under 1 million tonnes shipped to China and more than 500,000 tonnes to Indonesia.
Separately, Australia's government crop forecaster said last year's winter crop harvest was larger than expected, lifting production to 46.7 million tonnes. ABARES raised its 2023/24 wheat production forecast by 0.5 million tonnes to 26 million tonnes.
Production estimates were raised in Victoria and New South Wales where widespread rain in November boosted late wheat crops, but also resulted in large volumes of lower protein wheat.
ABARES raised its sorghum production estimate to 2.0 million tonnes, sharply higher than its December crop report. Better than expected summer rainfall resulted in higher plantings of later sown sorghum crops, as well as increasing yield potential to boost overall sorghum production, it said.
The strong January wheat exports data offered limited price support where values continued to slide. Nearby ASX wheat futures fell $9.50 to $316.50 a tonne, the lowest for the nearby month since July 2021. New crop January wheat futures finished the week down $12 at $327 a tonne.
Southern Queensland cash markets were softer, although not to the same extent as other parts of the country. Stockfeed wheat was down $4 to $350 delivered into the Downs while barley was off $5 to $355.
Wheat bids in Western Australia plunged by around $30 a tonne last week as traders reflect the difficulty in making export sales into key Asian markets because of the stiff competition from Black Sea wheat, but also other countries including Argentina.
Buyers are paying up for nearby sorghum with the main harvest yet to crank up but the April / May price, reflecting the main harvest window, was down $3 last week to $348 delivered into the Darling Downs. Some farmers in northern NSW have started desiccating sorghum crops to avoid a long drawn-out harvest.
The United States Department of Agriculture, in its monthly supply and demand report released last week, cut its forecast for China's 2023/24 wheat imports by 1 million tonnes after Chinese buyers cancelled a proportion of its US wheat purchases.
