Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Strong January wheat exports but price rut continues

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
March 17 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong January wheat exports but price rut continues
Strong January wheat exports but price rut continues

Australian wheat exports climbed to an eight-month high in January although local prices continued to slide lower, under the weight of stiff export competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.