Restocker steers in demand at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a firm market for quality lines of restocker steers at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
They said heifers with breeding potential sold well, with lesser quality types easing slightly.
HJM Cattle Co, Moogerah, sold Charbray steers 2.5 years for $1560. Droughtmaster steers two years account Clay Harkin, Allenview, sold for $1400. John, Beryl and Scott Gittins, Beaudesert, sold Droughtmaster steers two years for $1360.
Kerry Klan, Washpool, sold Droughtmaster steers 20 months for $1360. Droughtmaster steers 14 months account Frank Klan, Running Creek sold for $1320. John and Michelle Wyatt, Kalbar, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1230.
Charolais cross weaner steers account Jim and Rachel Hardgrave, Palen Creek, sold for $1200. AM Moore Pty Ltd, Barney View, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1190. Charbray weaner steers account Neil and Christine Martin, Cainbable, sold for $1150.
Sunkissed Quarter Horse Stud, Warrill View, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1180. Charolais cross weaner steers account Graeme and Karen Richards, Rathdowney, sold for $1110. Charolais cross steers 12 months account Jenoff Pty Ltd, Christmas Creek, sold for $1110.
Santa weaner steers account Javas Family Trust, Palen Creek, sold for $960. Charolais cross yearling males account Dean Pilon, Merrimac, sold for $890. Droughtmaster heifers 18 months account John, Beryl and Scott Gittins sold for $1000.
Charbray heifers 15 months account Jim and Rachel Hardgrave sold for $910. Frank and Joanie Hester, Allenview, sold Santa heifers 18 months for $900. John and Michelle Wyatt sold Charbray weaner heifers for $870.
Santa heifers 12 months account Graeme and Karen Richards sold for $850. Charolais cross heifers 12 months account Jenoff Pty Ltd sold for $770. AM Moore Pty Ltd sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $730.
Charolais cross heifers 12 months account Dean Pilon sold for $720. Steven and Karen Goan, Boonah, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers 12 months for $760. Droughtmaster heifers 12 months account John Finch, Allenview, sold for $750.
Wayne and Sue Bischoff, Kooralbyn, sold Droughtmaster heifers 12 months for $700. Santa cows and calves account Javas Family Trust sold for $1500.
