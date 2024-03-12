Queensland Country Life
Restocker steers in demand at Beaudesert

Updated March 12 2024 - 3:26pm, first published 12:00pm
John and Scott Gittins sold Droughtmaster steers two years for $1360. Picture supplied
Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a firm market for quality lines of restocker steers at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

