Competition for backgrounder steers at Toogoolawah

Updated March 11 2024 - 4:45pm, first published 3:00pm
Charbray steers 12 months old account Grieve Bros, Colinton, sold for $1240/head.
Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding, 1285 head, cattle at Toogoolawah on Friday, with feeder steers selling fully firm on the previous week's strong rates.

