Competition for backgrounder steers at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding, 1285 head, cattle at Toogoolawah on Friday, with feeder steers selling fully firm on the previous week's strong rates.
They said quality lines of backgrounder steers sold to a dearer market with strong local and western competition. Quality pens, trade feeder heifers remained firm while backgrounder heifers continued to ease.
All secondary lines of cattle were said to be selling to an easier market with supply increasing and restockers chasing quality lines, backgrounders.
Wayne Scholl, Gatton, sold Charolais cross steers 20 months for $1500/hd. W and J Linstrom, Lower Cressbrook, sold Charolais cross steers 20 months for $1490/hd. Trevor Kelloway, Somerset Dam, sold Brangus cross steers 18 months for $1400/hd. B and J Cammack, Kilcoy, sold Brangus steers 18 months for $1380/hd.
Angle G Grazing, Monsildale, sold Euro cross steers 18-20 months for $1350/hd. G and L Martin sold Simbrah cross weaner steers 8-10 months topping at $1400/hd with pens selling to $1240/hd. C and S Watson, Wamuran, sold Charolais cross steers 14 months for $1300/hd.
A and H Ahern, Gayndah, sold Charbray cross backgrounder steers 14-16 months for $1280/hd. Grieve Bros, Colinton, sold Charolais cross steers 12-14 months for $1240/hd. Oakey Valley Grazing, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross steers 12-14 months for $1200/hd.
Cubby Educational Centre, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross weaner steers 8-10 months for $1110/hd. Glenvale Pastoral sold Angus cross weaner steers for $1110/hd. Glen Marshall, Nanango, sold Charolais cross weaner steers 8-10 months for $1100/hd.
D and G Van Itallie, Goomeri, sold Angus cross steers 12 months for $1050/hd. R and H Milner, Baralaba, sold Brangus weaner steers 10 months for $1190/hd. BS Farming, Stoney Creek, sold Hereford cross steers 12 months for $1090/hd.
Retschlag Trading, Kilcoy, sold Charbray weaner steers 10 months for $1090/hd. RSVP Trust, Windera, sold Droughtmaster steers 12 months for $1010/hd. Diamond Field Produce, Kandanga, sold Angus cross steers 12 months for $850/hd.
Santa cross trade feeder heifers account W and J Linstrom, Lower Cressbrook, sold for $1130/hd. Droughtmaster heifers 20 months from Gatton sold for $1080/hd. Angle G Grazing, Monsildale, sold Euro cross heifers 18 months for $1010/hd.
Inverstanley Pastoral, Anduramba, sold Brahman cross heifers 20 months for $1040 and Charolais cross feeder heifers 20 months for $990/hd. K and K King, Dayboro, sold Charolais cross feeder heifers 18 months old for $950/hd.
A and H Ahern sold Charbray and Brahman cross feeder heifers with pens topping at $940 and $930/hd. K and J Horrex, Crows Nest, sold Angus cross backgrounder heifers 14 months for $860/hd.
R and H Milner, Baralaba, sold Brangus weaner heifers 8-10 months for $700/hd. S and S Gedda sold Charbray weaner heifers 6-8 months for $700/hd. Glevale Pastoral, Jimna, sold Angus cross weaner heifers 6-8 months for $680/hd.
Glen Marshall, Nanango, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers 6-8 months for $660/hd. Retschlag Trading, Kilcoy, sold Charbray weaner heifers 10 months for $650/hd. Angle G Grazing, Monsildale, sold Charolais cross backgrounder heifers 10 months for $620/hd.
Glevale Pastoral, Jimna, sold Charbray cows 10-12 years with Angus cross calves at foot for $1580/unit and Droughtmaster cows and calves the same description for $1580/unit.
Alley Operations, Beaudesert, sold Brahman cows 5-7 years with Droughtmaster cross calves at foot for $1200/unit. CJ Heit, Stony Creek, sold aged Droughtmaster cows with calves at foot for $1460/unit.
Diamond Field Produce, Kandanga, sold Charbray cows 5 years old, PTIC to Speckle Park bulls for $1400/hd. Alley Operations P/L, Beaudesert, sold pens, Brahman PTIC cows 5-7 years, PTIC to Droughtmaster bulls for $1280 and $1260/hd. Glenvale Pastoral, Jimna, sold cull for age Droughtmaster cows for $1200/hd and Charbray cows for $1150/hd.
