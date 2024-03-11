'Light bulb moments' at barrel racing clinic

Fourteen participants with the youngest only 12 took part in a barrel racing clinic at Dallarnil at the weekend.
Clinic teacher Wendy Christie said it was an excellent couple of days with different degrees of riders and a vast range of ages.
"It was just awesome seeing the light bulb moments and the changes in the rider's confidence and their horse's confidence (over the weekend) - and the improvement on Sunday was just amazing," she said.
Ms Christie said she ran four clinics last year at Widgee and this was the first for this year.
"I compete quite a bit, it's just when time is available," she said.
"These clinics actually help me stay tuned in and keep my horses tuned up as well."
Gympie based, Ms Christie trains and breeds quarter horses, and has been competing at barrel racing and camp drafting for many years.
The clinic was hosted by the Dallarnil Sports Club which received a $5000 state government grant to run the clinic.
