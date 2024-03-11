Campdraft community rallies for family

The Brisbane Valley community, including a large list of cattle donors, volunteers and sponsors, rallied behind their annual Toogoolawah Campdraft held last weekend, with the three-day event said to be one of their best to date.
Committee member Jodie Cowley, from Shepherson & Boyd, launched a day bar alongside the camp, which proved very popular with spectators, sponsors and competitors. The new day bar included a fenced off section for children to play in and was well supported over the weekend.
A long-time supporter of campdrafting in the Brisbane Valley and well respected family man, Reece Marshall, passed away suddenly in January at the age of 36, leaving behind his wife, Lisa, and four children. A charity auction was conducted on Saturday, offering 10 stallion service fees and a multi draw raffle with the proceeds, over $20,000 donated to the Marshall family.
Anna Smith and Troy McSweeney made a special presentation and gifted a pony to the Marshall children in front of a large audience at the bar.
The Fernvale Campdraft, to be held on March 22-24, will also hold a fundraising auction to support the Marshall family. Items to be auctioned include two stallion service fees, including Kylie Graham's Conmoon and Mick and Inga Connolly's Rhadman, along with a Delux model Southern Cross saddle.
Seasoned Taroom campdrafter Adrian Lamb riding Playgirl continued their recent success taking out the Peter Little Memorial Restricted Open Campdraft, while Ned Perrett had a convincing win in the Len and Ruby Little Memorial Open riding Town Boy.
The Conondale Maiden A was won by Craig Sheppard and Hakuna, and Condamine campdrafter David Duncan teamed up with Nevlyn Ronelle to take out the Toogoolawah Pharmacy Maiden B.
The Maiden Shoot Out was contested between the winner of Maiden A and B and was won by Craig Sheppard and Hakuna who won $1000 and buckle kindly donated by JLH Cattle Company and Liekefett Holdings.
The Maiden for Maiden was won by Kim Bond with her nomination Cowboy with an aggregate score of 164 points.
Cooper Lewis riding A1 Skillys Avon Man won the Kruger Welding Tech Fabrications Saddled Cut Out collecting $500 prize money.
The David & Gordon Gloag Memorial Novice A Campdraft was won by committee member Kate Hurley riding Jackie, while Joel Hill riding Lambs Perception was victorious in the HLE Smith & Co Transport Novice B.
Alpha competitor Jack Black riding Diman won the Kev McKee Memorial Juvenile Campdraft, with Tammy Foster winning the Oakvale Australian Stockhorses Junior. A gymkhana was conducted for the children kindly sponsored by Sandy Ridge Charolais kids.
Cattle Donors included: Eskdale Station (Liekefett, Gelharrs, Herrmanns), Eggleston family, Keegan Deroo, Scott and Jo Smith, Scott and Tiara Hurley, Josh, Brianna and Brodie and Hannah Hurley, Eskdale Cattle Co. (Matt and Melissa George), Morden Pastoral (Eli and Margaret), Vince and Pam O'Brien, Tony Brown, Doug and Kerry Fogg, Ben and Michelle Fogg, Russell and Julie Fogg, Kate Cowley, Adam and Katie Kubler, Ross and Tracy Tinney, Jodie Cowley, Brian Bidgood, Kevin Ryan and Dennis Hick.
Campdraft events on this weekend include Cambooya and Brymaroo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.