Campdraft community rallies for family

By Robyn Paine
March 11 2024 - 2:00pm
The Brisbane Valley community, including a large list of cattle donors, volunteers and sponsors, rallied behind their annual Toogoolawah Campdraft held last weekend, with the three-day event said to be one of their best to date.

