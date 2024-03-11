Queensland Country Life
New Ekka record for heaviest pumpkin announced

Updated March 11 2024 - 1:52pm, first published 1:30pm
Downlands College, Toowoomba students Holly Donaldson, Patrick Edwards, their teacher Dr Jeff Buchanan, Mr Tom Sevil, college farm assistant and students Charlotte Gallagher and Annie Jackson, were awarded the Ekka giant pumpkin record at the Royal Queensland Shows iconic Giant Pumpkin Competition.
In a battle of super-sized proportions, Toowoomba's Downlands College smashed the long-standing Ekka record by more than 100 kilograms to take out top honours at the Royal Queensland Show's iconic Giant Pumpkin Competition at the Brisbane Showgrounds.

