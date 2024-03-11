New Ekka record for heaviest pumpkin announced

In a battle of super-sized proportions, Toowoomba's Downlands College smashed the long-standing Ekka record by more than 100 kilograms to take out top honours at the Royal Queensland Show's iconic Giant Pumpkin Competition at the Brisbane Showgrounds.
The secondary school students also set a Queensland record with its ginormous 368.5 kg entry which beat the Ekka record for heaviest pumpkin of 261.5kg set back in 2015.
More than 10 mega pumpkins were placed on super-sized scales today with Downlands College blitzing the competition by 109.5 kilograms.
The college's other entry was also enormous, weighing in at 337.5 kilograms - the second heaviest in the competition's history.
Downlands College takes home $2850 in prize money which includes this year's new bonus prize of $1000 for the heaviest pumpkin over 350kg.
It's the second time in the competition's history that a school has managed to edge out veteran growers in the open class category after Downlands College won the title of Champion Heaviest Pumpkin of show last year for the first time.
Downlands College Agricultural Science teacher Jeff Buchanan said he felt their competition entry this year was the best they have ever produced.
"There is so much excitement among the students, as well as a real sense of achievement when they see what they have produced stacking up against other growers and school entries," Dr Buchanan said.
"The students are excited they have done better than before and they have been putting in the work with 30 barrel loads of compost and a fertigation program for the pumpkins.
"This comes as part of the process to get the kids interested in plant science.''
Ekka's most famous giant pumpkin growing family, the Frohloff from Minden took out top honours in the open class.
Geoff Frohloff's 259kg entry won first place, while his son Tony took out third place with a 155kg entry, while Jim Baxter's 164.5kg entry came second in the open category.
Judging was held outside of Ekka dates in August again this year to take advantage of the premium pumpkin growing season.
Those who want to enter the competition next year can sign up for their free Atlantic Giant pumpkin seeds at the show.
The crowning of the Ekka's first grand champion for 2024 signals the official countdown to Queensland's largest and most loved annual event.
2024 EKKA GIANT PUMPKIN COMPETITION RESULTS:
Champion Heaviest Pumpkin of Show - Downlands College - 368.5kg
Heaviest Pumpkin - Open Class:
1st Geoff Frohloff - 259kg
2nd Jim Baxter - 164.5kg
3rd Tony Frohloff 155kg
Heaviest Pumpkin - Youth Class:
1st Downlands College - 368.5kg
2nd Downlands College - 337.5kg
3rd Wilsonton Agricultural Field Study Centre - 48kg
