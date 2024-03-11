New Australian record set as Chinchilla pilot soars in RFDS fundraiser

After setting a new Australian record for the number to takeoffs and landing in one day to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Chinchilla electrician, instrument maker and pilot Cameron 'Sparrow' Obst reckoned he still "had not come down to earth".
On March 9 Mr Obst in the lightweight 'bush plane' he built made his first take-off at 6.10am and the 145th and final touch-down to loud cheers from his family, support crew and onlookers at approximately 3pm.
Mr Obst said they have so far made around $10,000 of his $20,000 target during the circuit which included a climb to 152.4m before landing and taking off immediately.
"There were no obstacles, everything worked like a dream, this was a real team effort" he said,
"The weather was clear and fine at the start and for the first hour, then as the day progressed the wind picked up.
"While the runway was still active, I had a 30 degree crosswind which become gusty which meant I had to work harder to the get the plane on the ground."
However, Mr Obst said while he was thrilled with setting a new record, he "could not have achieved it without such wonderful community support."
"My wife Taneal took a photo of every landing with Peter Saxelby a local councillor and Sharon Weeden as witnesses to meet the Australian Book of Records criteria," he said.
"Throughout the day lots of people came and went which was fantastic because it really wasn't much of a spectator sport"
Mr Obst said "wonderful people" came out and made a real difference to the RFDS fundraising.
"One local decided to set up a last-minute sausage sizzle, when he went to buy supplies from Gleeson's Quality Meats they donated a load of snags," he said.
"He brought his own barbecue and made hundreds of dollars selling them to spectators."
For Mr Obst, the biggest challenges of such an intense day flying a circuit was ensuring he stayed well and alert.
"I did have a number of breaks for fatigue management every 90 minutes which was managed by registered nurse Sharon Weedon," he said.
"While I took quick breaks and did some stretches my brother-in-law would refuel the Kangawallafox with unleaded supplied by my mate at Mohr Earthworks and I had some refreshments donated by Panache Cafe and Homewares who kept me and my support team fed during the day."
Now Mr Obst said he is looking forward to making a significant donation to the RFDS.
"I work for Origin and they agreed to match it dollar-for-dollar any donations made by employees, so I suspect another $4000 to $5000 will come and we can make $20,000," he said.
Getting the word out to elected representatives to get behind Mr Obst's fundraising was the initiative of another Chinchilla local, he said.
"Beau Healy of the Healy Contracting Group donated $1000 then a week or so before the event he looked at how many donations had been made and said to me he reckoned 'we can do better.' so he started calling politicians," Mr Obst said.
"Beau rang politicians all over the country to promote the RFDS fundraising and asked them to support us I was so appreciative of the time he took.
"And I could not have done this without the support of Teneal who has been amazing since I started this project, son Connor and daughter Aleera."
Mr Obst said his team celebrated afterwards and he felt "a bit dusty" the morning after.
After his final taxi along the runway, Mr Obst contacted the RFDS to let them know the record attempt was successful.
"I spoke with the RFDS and they were very excited," he said.
"Now I am hoping more donations start to come in now people know the event was held."
The record-breaking Kangawallafox is now for sale, he said.
"I have ordered a factory-built aircraft for training and finished my instructor rating last year," Mr Obst said.
"Now I am working to open my own flight training business, the Kangawallafox Flight School."
