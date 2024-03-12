Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Maranoa property Quibet offers grassed up country for 800 breeders

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 12 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Quibet is estimated to carry 800 breeders and progeny to weaning. Picture supplied
Quibet is estimated to carry 800 breeders and progeny to weaning. Picture supplied

Quibet is a versatile 6995 hectare (17,283 acre) Maranoa breeding, fattening, backgrounding operation estimated carry 800 breeders and progeny to weaning or the equivalent number of dry cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.