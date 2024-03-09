Droughtie volume buyer averages $3844

Newcomer to the Droughtmaster stud industry, James Mogford, was pleased with his purchases of eight heifers at the 43rd Annual Droughtmaster National Female Sale at the Gympie Saleyards yesterday.
Mr Mogford of Moggys Droughtmasters, Habana, only established his stud two years ago.
"We bought a line of seven Oasis heifers last year after the sale and we've got Oasis Pokeman as our main bull," he said.
From an offering of 169 lots, Mr Mogford picked up eight females for a top price of $7000 and an average of $3844.
His top price of $7000 was for Lot 150 from Nindethana Pastoral Pty Ltd, Nindethana Onnabel, the 17-month-old daughter of sire Rondel Whiskey and dam Nindethana Lillibel.
"I bought one of Whiskey's daughters which I was happy to get and I paid good money for her. She's got good bloodlines," Mr Mogford said.
"Rondel Whiskey was the sire which was what we were chasing. I had a budget of $30,000 and spent every cent, plus a little bit more."
A Mackay businessman, who owns the construction-based company, the Moggys Group, Mr Mogford said he was looking for females which were undervalued in their stud breeding and which should have probably sold for more money at Saturday's sale.
"But I looked at the bloodlines and the quality of the cattle and bought them," he said.
Mr Mogford said his new females would go in with his bull to slowly get better quality cattle throughout his herd and hopefully allow him to attend the national droughtmaster female sale as a vendor in two years.
Originally from Clermont, Mr Mogford said he started his stud with a few Brahmans, but switched to Droughtmasters because they were just nice to be around.
"You can walk around them, their temperament is great compared to other breeds," he said.
"I've always liked Droughtmasters since I was a kid."
Mr Mogford said he thought good quality cattle at this year's sale got the month they deserved.
"There were some lighter cattle throughout the mix that either got passed in or didn't make the cut on pricing, but I just picked away at what I liked," he said.
First-time vendors, Wayne and Bev Daniels of Urban Droughtmasters, Dallarnil, sold all five of the females they put up, selling one for a top price of $6000 and all five for an average of $4400.
"It was wonderful. For a first-time vendor, we were more than happy with the results that we had. It was tough for some, great for others," Mrs Daniels said.
"We sell bulls at the national sale, but this was the first time we've had excess females...to sell so we put our best together and bought them along. We were thrilled."
Other sale vendors, Allen and Michelle Burton of Yimin Droughtmasters, Biarra, only sold two of their 10 females this year compared to last year when they sold nine out of nine, but they were philosophical about the outcome.
Mrs Burton said what they did not sell would benefit their two daughters, Chelsea, 8, and Daisy, 6, who were starting their own stud, Yimin CD.
"They're taking six head to Beef, one bull and five females," she said.
Another volume buyer, Paul Laycock, High Country Droughmasters, Esk, purchased 16 females online from his location in India for a total of $90,000 and an average price of $5625.
