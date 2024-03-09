Well developed south west property heads to auction | Video

Steve Booth's well developed 10,572 hectare (26,123 acre) South West Queensland property Delmar is on the market to be auctioned by Ray White Rural on April 12.
Located 55km south west of Bollon, the property is currently enjoying an excellent season and is well suited to cattle, sheep, and goats.
Delmar has been lightly stocked to encourage pasture regeneration after development works and has been running about 450 cows with the progeny sold as weaners, and between 1000 and 3000 goats.
Delmar has about 6475ha (16,000 acres) of reasonably level country on the eastern side with gilgais, shallow channels, watercourses, and creeks.
Delmar benefits from overland flow across about 60 per cent of the property.
The 6475ha comprises of about (4450ha) 11,000 acres reddish/black soil of gidgee, whitewood, leopardwood, box, and sandalwood country and 2220ha (5000 acres) of black soil, brigalow, belah, and coolibah country.
About 4855ha (12,000 acres) was pulled in January 2022 and aerial seeded in March 2022 with buffel grass and silk sorghum.
There are extensive establishments of buffel throughout the pulling, and as this is new country to buffel grass, it is expected to rapidly spread and thicken in the coming years.
Buffel and Mitchell grass are the predominant pastures, along with many native grasses, including blue grass, native millet, and many herbages, including button grass, pigweed, and crows foot.
On the western side, the property has about 4050ha (10,000 acres) of undulating red mulga country, which includes roughly 650ha (1600 acres) of eucalyptus swamps and watercourses.
Delmar is part of a cluster group and is well fenced fenced with seven main paddocks, three smaller paddocks, and laneways.
The boundary is exclusion fenced on two sides, with the remainer being Waratah hinged joint. Internal fences are a mixture of plain and barbed wires on steel posts.
A new share flowing bore and watering infrastructure was developed in 2007-18 and supplies 23 poly tanks connected to 27 troughs. There are also three dams, two wells, swamps and creeks.
The cattle yards are constructed from portable steel panels and are equipped with a six way draft, crush, loading ramp, and calf branding facilities.
The property also has a five stand raised board shearing shed with steel sheep yards in good condition.
Accommodation comprises of a comfortable four bedroom homestead and seven room shearers' quarters.
Delmar will be auctioned by Ray White Rural on April 12.
Contact Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.