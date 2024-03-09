Queensland Country Life
Home/News

New stud purchases top price heifer at Droughtmaster National Female Sale

KM
By Kelly Mason
Updated March 9 2024 - 8:47pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendor Jesse Barnes, Waylanbar Droughtmaster with buyers Jules and Joe Haber, Blackstone Ranch, Mackay with the top priced heifer. Picture: Clare Adcock.
Vendor Jesse Barnes, Waylanbar Droughtmaster with buyers Jules and Joe Haber, Blackstone Ranch, Mackay with the top priced heifer. Picture: Clare Adcock.

Waylanbar Droughtmasters, Emerald came away with top price at the Droughtmaster National Female Sale at Gympie on Saturday, for their heifer Waylanbar Leanne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.