New stud purchases top price heifer at Droughtmaster National Female Sale

Waylanbar Droughtmasters, Emerald came away with top price at the Droughtmaster National Female Sale at Gympie on Saturday, for their heifer Waylanbar Leanne.
The 14-month-old daughter of Glenlands Utopia, and out of Glenlands D 3725, was purchased by Jules and Joe Haber, Blackstone Ranch, Mackay, for $21,000.
Waylanbar Droughtmasters spokesperson Jesse Barnes, on behalf of his parents Wayne and Lana Barnes, said they were really pleased with the result.
"We're happy that she has gone to a new stud, it will be good to see what she does from there," he said.
"Knowing the mother and a lot of the blood behind her, her mother was a cow we brought in, so we thought a lot about that blood...we did that cross and it obviously worked.
"We were very happy with and proud of how well she did."
At the fall of the hammer, 139 of the 169 lots sold for an overall average of $5442, for a total of $756,500.
Of the 139 lots, three out of six joined heifers sold to a top of $4500 and average of $4167, and 136 out of 163 unjoined heifers sold for a top of $21,000 and an average of $5471.
This year's result was slightly down on results recorded in 2023, when the sale average was $5847 with a clearance rate of 93 per cent.
Top price buyers Joe and Jules Haber, Blackstone Ranch, Mackay, purchased their first three heifers at the sale and said they would take their time to build their stud.
"This year we decided this was it. It was the first female auction and here we are," Mr Haber said.
"Because we have a small property, we want to do it properly and we were looking for the best here and I think we have achieved that with the help from GDL."
Ms Haber said they were looking for quality over quantity.
"We had a budget and we stuck to it, we are really happy...we went for quality not quantity today," she said.
"We'll go to beef week. There are some really good heifers coming up and we are keen for (to purchase) them."
The sale's second top-price of $16,000 went to Bronwyn Betts and Michael Hawkins from Nindethana Pastoral, Camp Mountain, who sold Nindethana Omelia to the Howard family, Benjamin stud, North Aramara.
Melanie Jensen Brown and Graham Brown from Sylvan Springs & RSVP Droughtmasters, Windera sold Sylvan Springs Pearl 1296 for the same money to KC Droughtmasters, Bauhinia Downs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.