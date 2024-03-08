Western Downs brigalow belah country on the market

The 518 hectare (1280 acre) Western Downs property YOB is being sold to finalise an estate.
Located in the tightly held Burncluith district about 33km north east of Chinchilla and 100km north west of Dalby, the freehold property is estimated to run 120 breeders and calves or fatten about 150 to 170 steers.
YOB is brigalow, belah melonhole country that has been cleared except for windbreaks and shade clumps.
Pastures include a mix of blue grass, buffel and some bambatsi.
There is some slight regrowth on the property, which is shown as mostly all white on Queensland Government vegetation mapping.
Water is supplied from two dams, and a bore which supplies tanks that service numerous troughs.
The average annual rainfall is about 660mm (26 inches).
The steel and timber cattle yards are described as being in reasonably good condition and are equipped with an uncover crush, calf cradle and loading ramp. There is a trough in the holding paddock beside the yards.
Improvements include a four bay semi-enclosed machinery shed, the original old dairy shed that is attached to the cattle yards, an old original timber cottage, old piggery sheds, three silos, poultry and dog pens, and a 16 panel solar system.
The three bedroom timber home features cypress pine timber flooring and is described as being ready for renovation.
The property is divided into numerous paddocks with most of the fences described as being in need of repair.
YOB will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on AuctionsPlus on March 22.
Contact Warren Barker, 0429 893 099, Nutrien Harcourts.
