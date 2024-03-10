Queensland Country Life
Productive, picturesque Linthorpe Valley property on the market

By Mark Phelps
March 10 2024 - 5:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Offers of more than $590,000 are being sought on the productive Linthorpe Valley property South Glen. Picture supplied
Offers of more than $590,000 are being sought on the productive Linthorpe Valley property South Glen. Picture supplied

Offers of more than $590,000 are being sought on the productive, picturesque 34 hectare (85 acre) Linthorpe Valley property South Glen.

