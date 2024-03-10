Productive, picturesque Linthorpe Valley property on the market

Offers of more than $590,000 are being sought on the productive, picturesque 34 hectare (85 acre) Linthorpe Valley property South Glen.
Located on the corner of the bitumen Stoneleigh and Cronin roads, the property is situated about 18km north of Pittsworth, 40km west of Toowoomba and 26km from Oakey.
The level to easy sloping country features black to chocolate clay soils, which have been contoured where required.
Some 33ha (82 acres) has been cultivated, with 12ha recently planted to improved, mainly Rhodes grass pastures.
The balance of the cultivation is used for fodder cropping.
South Glen is fenced into two two main paddocks with a laneway servicing the yards.
The cattle yards are equipped with a heavy duty RPM steel portable panels, a crush, and a plus adjustable timber floored loading ramp.
The productive block also has elevated sites for a home.
Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, Ray White Rural, Toowoomba.
