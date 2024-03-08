Rural firefighters: Legislation shows 'disdain', disempowers brigades

The state government has come under fire from volunteer brigades over legislation introduced on March 7 which would establish two distinct fire services which they said will strip power from rural members.
Fears raised earlier by Fire Brigades Association Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux that Brisbane-based bureaucrats would have the power over sacking volunteers and selecting brigade management team positions appear to have come to fruition with the introduction of a bill with proposed amendments to the Fire and Emergency Services Act 1990 to establish Rural Fire Service Queensland and Queensland Fire & Rescue as dedicated fire services with dedicated budgets
These changes will include a new role for a chief fire officer who would provide advice to the commissioner on matters relating to service delivery, operational culture, best practice and innovation and research across the fire services.
Mr Choveaux said these changes would "hit the hearts of the brigades" while another big problem was the draft laws stipulate the only person qualified to become commissioner of the new Queensland Fire Department which comprises the F&RS and the Rural Fire Service, must be from Fire and Rescue.
But Minister for Fire and Disaster Recovery Nikki Boyd said the state government legislation reforms and greater investment would strengthen fire services and provide fire volunteers legal protections.
"The amendments will ensure volunteer brigade members who act within the course of their duties and do so carefully and in good faith will have available protections from legal liability aligned with professional firefighters," Ms Boyd said.
However, Mr Choveaux said members were "very concerned "over the bill which they felt was being "rushed" without adequate time for consideration and how membership roles would be decided by QF&R bureaucrats.
"The government showed their complete disregard and disdain for any formal consultation by presetting this bill to parliament unaltered after reservations were raised by the largest stakeholder in Queensland (volunteers)," he said.
"To add to this insult the committee period where brigades, communicates and landholders can write in with their opinion on this terrible legislation has been choked down to one week which is unheard of - it's usually five or six weeks, it's being rushed."
"We were given the draft stakeholder version of this legislation in January and we immediately wrote the premier and Minister Boyd, we said please don't introduce this, the current legislation is bad enough but this is worse."
In the letter which was seen by Queensland Country Life, Mr Choveaux said, 'The RFBAQ President Ian Pike AFSM was given seven working days from the receipt of the draft legislation to consult with the association's membership and supply our response by the 29th January.
'This is completely at odds with the assurances we received that there would be time for the RFBAQ to share the draft legislation with all registered Rural Fire Brigades in Queensland...This draft legislation will lead to upheaval and discord similar to that fracturing the Fire Services in Victoria.'
Mr Choveaux said the legislation was, 'a restrictive document which empowers a small group of urban firefighters over the whole of Queensland.".
"This goes to show the state government doesn't care what brigades or volunteers think or want, they will railroad this through the house for the benefit of an industrial body," he said.
"This legislation is more like a pace of legal enterprise bargaining."
Ms Boyd said these changes follow the Independent Review of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and the inspector-general of Emergency Management's Review of Queensland's Disaster Management Arrangements.
Other changes include a new Rural Fire Service Advisory Committee will be established with a strong volunteer representation.
To address historical issues concerning the legal status of rural fire brigades and volunteer protections, the Bill formally recognises brigades and their volunteer members.
A new 'person in charge' provision has been included in the Bill in respond to circumstances where no first officer or next officer from a rural fire brigade is available during an incident response.
Under the legislation, the commissioner can appoint a brigade member as a person in charge of operations to ensure they have appropriate legal protections.
Mandatory requirements will be required for certain positions in recognition of the important duties and responsibilities of those positions both in the QF&R and RFSQ.
Amendments will also identify disaster management responsibilities of the Police Commissioner and various strategic bodies such as the Queensland Disaster Management Committee.
The role of the Queensland Reconstruction Authority will be expanded to coordinate and implement policies related to potential disaster risk assessments across Queensland.
QFES acting commissioner Steve Smith said the bill's introduction was a "significant milestone as we build toward 30 June 2024 and the transition to the Queensland Fire Department."
"These amendments help to set up QFD and its two fire services, RFSQ and QF&R to prosper for years to come," he said.
"The proposed legislation recognises the highly valued service provided by volunteers in communities across Queensland and provides greater legal protections to them as they serve these communities."
Ms Boyd said the impacts of climate change and a range of other factors will continue to exacerbate the demand for our fire and emergency services well into the future.
"This Bill contains amendments that will set up the structures for QFD, RFSQ and QF&R, support accountability and management of the services and Rural Fire Brigades, and ensure there are legal protections for fire volunteers," she said.
"The government is also investing significantly in our fire services with additional funding to both RFSQ and QF&R for new positions and equipment to bolster their capabilities and ensure they are well equipped to continue to service our communities.
"Given all fire service officers in senior executive and senior officer roles are required to participate in on-call rosters, mandatory requirements are necessary to reflect the level of command-and-control proficiency and experience expected for making and overseeing these decisions."
Ms Boyd said the amendments would ensure volunteer brigade members who act within the course of their duties and do so carefully and in good faith would have available protections from legal liability aligned with professional firefighters.
Alison Paterson
