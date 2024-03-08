Queensland Country Life
Rural firefighters: Legislation shows 'disdain', disempowers brigades

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated March 8 2024 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
Fire Brigades Association Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux said members feared new legislation would disempower volunteers. Picture: Supplied
The state government has come under fire from volunteer brigades over legislation introduced on March 7 which would establish two distinct fire services which they said will strip power from rural members.

