Tareela: Developed property for 700 breeders with progeny to weaning

Tareela is a 11,185 hectare (27,638 acre) South West Queensland property estimated to carry 700 breeders with progeny to weaning.
Located off the Warrego Highway 13km south east of Mungallala, the property being offered by brothers Adrian and Jamie Byrnes is situated 58km south west of Mitchell and 155km south west of Roma.
Tareela is in six freehold titles and is described as having scattered brigalow, wilga, kurrajong, sandalwood, box, ironbark, bowyakka, womal, and bendee timber with about 4000ha of mulga country.
Pastures include Biloela, Gayndah and small areas of American buffel grass, bluegrass, mulga Mitchell and urochloa.
There is about 4000ha of buffel grass country.
All of the regrowth country was repulled recently, with some 728ha (1800 acres) blade ploughed in 2007.
Tareela is fenced into 13 paddocks, with the fencing described as being in fair to good condition.
There is a set of portable steel cattle yards with permanent loading ramp and crush.
Water is supplied from two bores and 13 dams.
Steel cattle and sheep yards attached to the three stand shearing shed.
Other improvements include an older, air conditioned three bedroom house, 14x7m car garage, workshop, dog pens, poultry runs, and a 15 panel solar system.
Mobile phone service covers about 80 per cent of the property.
Marketing agent Daven Vohland said Tareela had experienced a great season.
"Tareela has been spelled and is now carrying an excellent body of pasture and is ready to go," Mr Vohland said.
"The property is well watered with dams and bores and is an opportunity to develop further and to diversify into a mixed grazing enterprise with cattle, sheep and goats."
Contact Daven Vohland, 0419 944 901, Vohland Real Estate.
