Red Imported Fire Ants detected and destroyed 1.2km from NSW border

An urgent alert warning the community a new infestation of Red Imported Fire Ants had been detected in south east Queensland very close to the NSW border was issued on March 8.
Shortly before noon the NSW Department of Primary Industries advised businesses and residents in the northeast corner of their state to remain vigilant following the detection of fire ants at Currumbin Waters, approximately 1.2km from the border with Queensland.
The DPI said the National Fire Ant Eradication Plan had notified the NSW government of the positive fire ant detection at Currumbin Waters, Queensland.
Shortly before noon the NSW DPI sent out a text advising of the latest finding of the highly invasive pest.
The alert said the fire ants had been found in QLD, close to Piggabeen/Cobaki Lakes.
"Movement controls apply for some materials," it said.
"Be vigilant and report sightings to 1800 680 244. More info on ants and controls at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fire-ants."
The Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Tara Moriarty said following a report from the public, the nest was diagnosed as positive for fire ants and a team from the NFAEP destroyed the nest shortly after the detection.
Ms Moriarty said this detection will invoke movement controls within a 5km radius of the site and thereby involves a mix of QLD and NSW territories on either side of the border.
The small, impacted section of NSW covers the surrounds of Piggabeen and Cobaki that are now for precautionary measures classified as a fire ant infested area.
Movement of fire ant carrier materials - soil, mulch, turf and hay - out of this part of NSW is now regulated under the Emergency Order and may require a Record of Movement Declaration and a Plant Health Certificate.
"The issuing of this Biosecurity Emergency Order across a small area, even though it's a fire ant site in Queensland, is because we will take every precaution and action in the fight against fire ants," Ms Moriarty said.
"Fire ants don't march into NSW, they are carried, as a result of moving fire ant carrier materials such as soil, mulch, hay and turf.
"That is why control orders and education both play critical parts in the fire ant eradication campaign.
"Biosecurity is everyone's responsibility, so it's critical that anyone moving these types of materials complies with this Biosecurity Emergency Order."
Ms Moriarty said the NSW government was working closely with the National team to prevent red imported fire ants from entering their state and ultimately eradicating the pest from Australia.
Of the 572 reports of suspicious ants to the NSW Government's hotline, all have been determined as not fire ants except for two - South Murwillumbah in November 2023 and Ballina in January this year.
Following those nests' destruction, extensive ongoing surveillance revealed no further evidence of fire ants in NSW, DPI said.
NFAEP have been contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.