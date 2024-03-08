Heavy cows in demand at Monto sale

KellCo Rural Agencies yarded 1026 head yarded at the fortnightly cattle sale on Wednesday.
Cattle were drawn from Calliope, Boyne Valley, Biloela, Thangool, Eidsvold and all local areas.
Bulls and heavy cows sold to firm demand to slightly dearer prices, agents reported.
Feeder steers and heifers couldn't maintain last fortnight's rates. A mixed quality yarding of backgrounder and weaner cattle sold to solid demand for the quality on offer.
Charbray cross cows sold to 256.2c/kg at and average of 715kg to return $1831/hd.
Santa Gertrudis cross cows sold to 248.2c/kg at an average of 498kg to return $1230/hd.
Brangus cross cows sold to 257.2c/kg at an average of 472kg to return $1215/hd.
Charbray cross steers sold to 338.2c/kg at an average of 442kg to return $1496/hd.
Charbray steers sold to 350.2c/kg at an average of 393kg to return $1379/hd.
Santa Gertrudis cross steers sold to 365c/kg at an average of 325kg to return $1186/hd.
Droughtmaster cross steers sold to 358.2c/kg at an average of 291kg to return $1042/hd.
Brahman cross steers sold to 350.2c/kg at an average of 298kg to return $1044/hd.
Brangus steers sold to 380.2c/kg at an average of 300kg to return $1140/hd.
Droughtmaster cross steers sold to 370.2c/kg at an average of 257kg to return $951/hd.
Droughtmaster cross steers sold to 382.2c/kg at an average of 236kg to return $904/hd.
Charbray steers sold to 410.2c/kg at an average of 242kg to return $993/hd.
Charbray cross steers sold to 382.2c/kg at an average of 243kg to return $930/hd.
Charbray cross steers sold to 406.2c/kg at an average of 201kg to return $819/hd.
Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 288c/kg at an average of 420kg to return $1210/hd.
Simmental cross heifers sold to 278c/kg at an average of 289kg to return $805/hd.
Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 276.2c/kg at an average of 533kg to return $1474/hd.
Droughtmaster heifers sold to 292.2c/kg at an average of 204kg to return $596/hd.
