Market cheaper for most categories at Gracemere

Most categories sold to cheaper rates at the Gracemere cattle sale on Wednesday.
A total of 3983 head were yarded including 1907 steers, 1557 heifers, 423 cows, 26 bulls and 70 cows and calves.
On a full sale average the market softened by 18 cents, however good quality cattle strengthened in some areas, according to agents.
Steers were back 11 cents on average but the better end of the weaner steers improved by up to 20 cents.
Cows stayed firm on last week except in the store cows while heifers saw the heavy end firm to stronger rates in places while lighter heifers softened.
Parraweena Cattle Co, Banana sold Brangus steers for 303c/kg weighing 536kg to return $1625/hd.
G and T Young, Goovigen, sold Charbray steers for 356c/kg weighing 428kg to return $1527/hd.
NS and EJ Richards, Morinish sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 348c/kg weighing 409kg to return $1424/hd.
D Herden, Alton Downs, sold Brangus steers for 348c/kg weighing 396kg to return $1381/hd.
J and G Maguire, Bingegang sold EU Speckle Park steers for 352c/kg weighing 347kg to return $1222/hd.
Brookston Pastoral Co, Nebo sold Brangus steers for 366c/kg weighing 347kg to return $1274/hd.
Z Courtney, Marmor sold Brangus steers for 384c/kg weighing 318kg to return $1225/hd.
Lee Farm Pty Ltd, Bushley sold number four Brahman steers for 302c/kg weighing 306kg to return $926/hd.
L McKinlay, Gogango sold Charbray cross steers for 384c/kg weighing 292kg to return $1122/hd.
P and TM Schulte, Ilbilbie sold Brangus steer for 406c/kg weighing 267kg to return $1086/hd.
B and L Winn, Ridgelands, sold Charbray steers for 416c/kg, weighing 267 kg to return $1112/hd.
Summa Simmentals, Middlemount sold Simbrah weaners with the steers reaching 424c/kg weighing 240kg to return $1020/hd, while the heifers sold for 262c/kg weighing 256kg avg to top at $755/hd.
WF Land and Cattle, Banana, sold Brahman cross heifers for 284c/kg weighing 428 kg to return $1217/hd.
Mt Stuart Trust, Capella sold Brahman heifers for 266c/kg weighing 391kg to return $1040/hd.
Beale Investments, Calliope sold Charolais cross heifers for 290c/kg weighing 358kg to return $1041/hd.
The Prange Family, Mt Larcom sold Brangus weaner heifers for 296c/kg weighing 252kg to return $746/hd.
Clinton Geddes, sold Brangus weaner heifers for 272c/kg weighing 249kg to return $679/hd.
D Herden, Alton Downs sold Brangus cows for 254c/kg weighing 790kg to return $2008/hd.
The Prange Family, Mt Larcom sold Brangus cows for 255c/kg weighing 655kg to return $1671/hd.
Wooribinda Pastoral Co, Duaringa sold Brahman cross cows for 259c/kg weighing 567kg to return $1470/hd.
J and S Dunne, Duaringa sold Brahman cross cows for 254c/kg weighing 465kg to return $1184/hd.
Marian Marks, Sarina sold Angus cows and calves to return $1569/unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.