Market cheaper for most categories at Gracemere

March 8 2024 - 12:00pm
Nutrien sold a pen of Droughtmaster cross steers for HR and JW Pedley of Biloela for 412c/kg at 215kg to return $889/hd. Picture: CQLX
Most categories sold to cheaper rates at the Gracemere cattle sale on Wednesday.

