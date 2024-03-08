Queensland Country Life
Faces of the 2024 National Droughtmaster Female Sale at Gympie

By Kelly Mason
Updated March 9 2024 - 11:17am, first published 10:00am
Pictures: Kelly Mason and Judith Maizey

The mood was upbeat before the 2024 National Droughtmaster Female Sale at the Gympie saleyards today and was expected to stay that way for the auction.

