Faces of the 2024 National Droughtmaster Female Sale at Gympie

The mood was upbeat before the 2024 National Droughtmaster Female Sale at the Gympie saleyards today and was expected to stay that way for the auction.
Listed in the catalogue were a total of 174 females from nearly 40 studs.
Kicking off at 9am, it was hoped the bidding would be spirited with vendors all keen for a top price on their offerings.
A shower of rain yesterday afternoon helped settle dust in the yards where some vendors were giving their stud cows a last-minute brush and spruce.
Last year's top priced female was Oasis A Miss Icon selling for $37,000 and setting a new sale record.
It was sold by the Geddes family of Dingo.
The daughter of Glenlands D Arbor, out of Miss Lace, Oasis A Miss Icon was 14 months old at the time of last year's sale.
She was purchased online via Elite Livestock Auctions by Troy Mitchell, Emerald Beach, NSW.
