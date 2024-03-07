Female sale attracts 1384 head at Biggenden

Two tooth grey Brahman heifers from Thangool sold for a top price of 395c/kg or $1701. Two tooth red Brahman heifers from Rockhampton sold for 395-400c/kg or $1371-$1680. Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Gin Gin sold for 280c/kg or $1173. Milk tooth Simmental heifers from Gin Gin sold for 298c/kg or $1300. Two tooth Simbrah heifers from Booubyjan sold for 272c/kg or $1143. Two and four tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Gin Gin sold for 270c/kg or $1433.