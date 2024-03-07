Female sale attracts 1384 head at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty yarded 1384 head at the All Breeds Female Sale in Biggenden on Thursday.
Cattle were drawn from Rockhampton, Thangool, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Booubyjan, Nanango, Beaudesert, Eumundi, Maleny, Miriam Vale, Rosedale and Maryborough.
There were six lots of cows and calves offered and aged Santa Gertrudis calves from Biggenden sold for a high of $2000. Limousin cows and calves from Brooweena sold for $1500. Simmental cows and calves from Gin Gin sold for $1525. Aged Charolais cows and calves from Rosedale sold for $1520. Brahman cross cows and calves from Gin Gin sold for $1400. Aged Droughtmaster cows and calves from Miriam Vale sold for $1250.
Two tooth grey Brahman heifers from Thangool sold for a top price of 395c/kg or $1701. Two tooth red Brahman heifers from Rockhampton sold for 395-400c/kg or $1371-$1680. Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Gin Gin sold for 280c/kg or $1173. Milk tooth Simmental heifers from Gin Gin sold for 298c/kg or $1300. Two tooth Simbrah heifers from Booubyjan sold for 272c/kg or $1143. Two and four tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Gin Gin sold for 270c/kg or $1433.
Milk tooth Charolais cross heifers from Goodnight Scrub sold for 298c/kg or $1075. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Biggenden sold for 290c/kg or $1090. Milk tooth F1 Charolais cross heifers from Cloyna sold for 300c/kg or $1114. Milk tooth Simmental cross heifers from Gin Gin sold for 270c/kg or $884. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Beaudesert sold for 292c/kg or $1026. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Eumundi sold for 310c/kg or $901.
Milks and two tooth Santa Gertrudis and Brangus heifers from Gin Gin sold for 292c/kg or $1194. Milk tooth Simbrah Santa Gertrudis cross heifers from Booubyjan sold for 298c/kg or $890. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis Hereford cross heifers from Beaudesert sold for 310c/kg or $980. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Biggenden sold for 270c/kg or $734.
Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Gin Gin sold for 322c/kg or $1033. Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Maleny sold for 324c/kg or $1088.
Milk tooth Brangus heifers from Mundubbera sold for 272c/kg or $1040. Milk tooth Brangus heifers from Wallaville sold for 284c/kg or $830.
The next sale for Burnett Livestock and Realty is the meatworks and store sale on March 18.
