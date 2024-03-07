Queensland Country Life
Female sale attracts 1384 head at Biggenden

March 8 2024 - 10:00am
Burnett Livestock and Realty's Morgan Harris with pens of Brahman heifers from Mirrabinda Grazing, Thangool that sold for 395-400c or $1701. Picture: Supplied by Burnett Livestock & Realty
Burnett Livestock and Realty's Morgan Harris with pens of Brahman heifers from Mirrabinda Grazing, Thangool that sold for 395-400c or $1701. Picture: Supplied by Burnett Livestock & Realty

Burnett Livestock and Realty yarded 1384 head at the All Breeds Female Sale in Biggenden on Thursday.

