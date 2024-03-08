Queensland Country Life
Home/dairy

Vet warns fire ants pose threat to livestock

KM
By Kelly Mason
March 8 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jimboomba Veterinary Surgery vet Lucy Smith. Picture: Supplied
Jimboomba Veterinary Surgery vet Lucy Smith. Picture: Supplied

Fire ant infestations are wreaking havoc on Queensland properties and livestock are fast becoming casualties of their potentially deadly bites.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.