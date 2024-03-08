Vet warns fire ants pose threat to livestock

Fire ant infestations are wreaking havoc on Queensland properties and livestock are fast becoming casualties of their potentially deadly bites.
Jimboomba Veterinary Surgery vet Lucy Smith, who works in a mixed practice treating domestic animals and livestock said that a multi pronged approach is needed to manage the impact of the invasive species.
Whilst they see animals that present with allergy symptoms and inflammation, Ms Smith said it was difficult to attribute the cause directly to fire ants, but said there were indicators that they can use to determine if they were the likely culprits.
"Working with clients to determine the presence of fire ant mounds on their property can be useful," she said.
"Fire ant bites can begin initially as an inflamed bite site and become more pustule-like over the proceeding days.
"Bites are commonly located around the muzzle and distal aspects of their limbs as these are the locations that are most consistently in contact with a disturbed fire ant mounds."
Ms Smith explained that the impact of fire ant bites on animals is determined by severity of the attack and the animal's physiological reaction, which can ultimately result in death.
"Fire ant bites are commonly self limiting, but if there is a large number of bites the greatest concern would be a hypersensitivity reaction or anaphylactic like reaction, immediately after numerous bites," she said.
"Anaphylaxis can commonly present as vomiting, diarrhoea, swelling and hives. If this was to occur on a property the affected animal would require urgent medical attention."
Scenic Rim dairy farmer Tom Brooks said he noticed blisters on his dairy cows' udders, on his property that he said had several hundred fire ant nests he was trying to eradicate.
"We have just treated them ourselves with anti inflammatory and sprayed iodine," he said.
With the potential for an increase in fire ant related cases in animals presenting to vets, Queensland Country Life asked Ms Smith what approach she would like the government to take in supporting vets to manage this issue in the future.
"I think with any issues concerning veterinary medicine the one-health approach is the most effective, integrative way to deal with these issues," she said.
"One health involves the environment, human health and animal health sectors working together to address issues.
"It is vital with issues such as fire ants that we respect the knowledge in each area and work collaboratively to develop effective and feasible solutions.
"Australia faces a national vet shortage - with minimal support provided to the industry, it is crucial that we work together with health professionals and environmental advisers to achieve the highest standard of care for our animals that we can."
