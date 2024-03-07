Well located, low maintenance backgrounding country on the market

Western Queensland property Westward Ho is 10,579 hectares (26,131 acres) of low maintenance backgrounding or fattening country located midway between Winton and Longreach.
The well positioned property offered by the Ogg family from Ayrshire Downs, Winton, is described as being is 100 per cent usable.
The country comprises of mainly gently undulating Mitchell, Flinders and buffel grass open downs country with sweet summer herbages growing along the Darr River channels and other smaller creek systems.
Westward Ho is enjoying a good seasonal start. The property is said to be able to comfortably carry 1200 backgrounders through to feeder weights in an average season.
There are three main paddocks plus a holding paddock at the cattle yards.
Most of the boundary fencing is best described as a mixture of good to very good quality, with two sides also suitable for sheep. The internal fencing is described as old, but in good sound stock proof condition.
The mainly portable steel cattle yards are equipped with an undercover weigh box, scales, crush and calf cradle. There is water to the yards and the vendors have recently replaced three troughs in the yards, and one in the paddock.
Water is supplied from three bores, which are all connected to rural power, and pumped into five turkey nests that gravity feed 11 troughs and another two tanks.
There are also three dams and some seasonal waterholes along the Darr River channels.
The long term average rainfall is about 400mm (16 inches).
Marketing agent Tom Brodie, Brodie Agencies, said Westward Ho was very well positioned to use as backgrounding/spelling property, with the cattle yards about 5km from the Landsborough Highway.
"This is a great opportunity to purchase a very good quality open down property in a tick free, 400mm rainfall area," Mr Brodie said.
"There is an excellent body of Mitchell, Flinders and buffel grass as well as other native grasses and sweet fattening summer herbages growing on the chocolate self-mulching fertile soils.
"Westward Ho is a functional easy care property that will produce high weight gains for a low cost."
The property is currently lightly stocked with 160 Santa breeders and their progeny running in one paddock.
Mr Brodie said the buyer may be offered early access to the property for up to 600 cattle.
There is also a 333ha and a 348ha permit to occupy associated with Westward Ho.
Expressions of interest close on April 22.
Contact Tom Brodie, 0428 712 095, Brodie Agencies.
