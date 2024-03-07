Queensland Country Life
Well located, low maintenance backgrounding country on the market

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
March 7 2024 - 5:00pm
Western Queensland property Westward Ho is 10,579 hectares (26,131 acres) of low maintenance backgrounding or fattening country located midway between Winton and Longreach.

