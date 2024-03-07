Queensland Country Life
Man killed in cattle truck accident remembered as "a larrikin"

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
March 7 2024
Todd Horwood will be remembered as a larrikin by family and friends. Picture supplied
The 35-year-old man who died tragically in a cattle truck incident last week will be remembered as "a larrikin", who loved helping all those around him.

