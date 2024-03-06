We want to hear from you about your access to Q fever vaccination

Q fever is typically contracted through contact with dust containing bacteria spread by infected animals during birth, which can persist in the soil for years.
Due to its flu-like symptoms, it can often be misdiagnosed, leading to delayed treatment and potential complications such as hepatitis, endocarditis and meningitis.
In light our recent article Doctors push for better Q fever vaccine, testing and rural subsidies, we are reaching out to you, our readers, to gather your thoughts and perspectives on this issue.
Your feedback on the following questions will provide valuable perspectives on the accessibility, barriers, and potential strategies for improving Q fever vaccination uptake in rural communities.
Your responses will help us better understand the factors influencing Q fever vaccination decisions and inform future discussions on policy interventions.
Additionally, we are keen to understand your views on the proposed strategies for a mass vaccination rollout, such as a school-based program, if a new vaccine is given the green light
If you have experienced Q fever or are hesitant to get the vaccine due to financial, time or location barriers we are keen to hear from you.
Please email ellouise.bailey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au or call 0447 477 399.
