XtendFlex cotton variety trials show promise in CQ despite weather challenges

Central Highlands cotton growers, who are trailing several new XtendFlex cotton varieties, say that the crops are showing promise, despite unfavourable weather conditions this season.
Emerald district irrigated and dryland cotton growers Nigel and Beth Burnett and their team at Colorada Cotton, are among the few properties who have planted several new XtendFlex cotton varieties.
They're among a group of 15 other CQ growers between the Emerald Valley and the Dawson - Callide Valley, who are trailing XtendFlex limited supply allocation across 3000 ha this season.
XtendFlex cotton is the first cotton trait developed to be tolerant to over-the-top applications of glyphosate, dicamba and glufosinate-ammonium herbicides, providing flexibility to manage a wider-spectrum of difficult-to-control and resistant weeds in-crop.
The new varieties were bred by the CSIRO from new germplasm for the purpose of better yield, cotton quality, disease resistance, and a wider spectrum of weed control.Cotton Seed Distributors own the new seed varieties, with technology trademarked by Bayer.
Earlier this week, CSD held an XtendFlex field walk at the Burnetts Colorada Cotton property.The day was a success with nearly up to 20 attendees, including local growers and agronomists showing great interest in the new varieties.
Colorada Cotton farm manager Dean Thompson said they planted 105 ha of the XtendFlex varieties; Okra Leaf CSX4389B3XF, CSX3141B3XF, and CSX4133B3XF, which were planted back in mid September, 2023.
Mr Thompson said despite challenging weather, the trials were showing promise.
"This is our first season using the three XtendFlex varieties, which were picked for their yield and quality abilities," he said.
"From a management approach, it was about treating them as any other standard crop varieties that we've used and seeing what differences may come out of them in terms of yield and quality.
"How they suit and how they interact with our environment, that was our main focus."At the moment, they're hitting the mark."
Mr Thompson said their crops had received 350mm of in-crop rain this year, which has reduced the amount of in-crop irrigations they've had to do.
"There has been quite a bit of useful rainfall this year, just in terms of timings and how much," he said."Water use this year is actually back a little for where we would probably be at and we've done five in crop irrigations, compared to what we generally average which is between 8-9 in-crop irrigations."
Mr Thompson said they decided to 'grow-on' the crops to recover yield, which was lost due to poor weather.
"The crop is currently growing and it's putting a secondary crop on top of what we would class as our standard crop," he said.
"We made that decision around the Christmas and New Year period."This has probably extended the crop life out by two-three months."
Emerald's Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Tegan Brownie, said despite challenging weather conditions throughout the trial crop's growth stages, the crop was holding up well.
"This season has been tricky, we've had a run of wet and overcast weather during peak flowering and boll fill which caused multiple fruit shed events," Ms Brownie said.
"The crops have seen a run of days over 36 degrees and then a week of nights over 25 degrees in January which saw crops stressed.
"Despite the average conditions, the crops have held on reasonably well with the bottom cotton maintaining nice colour."
Ms Brownie said they were hoping to capitalise on favourable conditions moving forward.
"We're into some nicer weather now so we're hoping to capitalise on good conditions and the next round of 'grown on' flowering," she said.
"We decided to grow on these to recover yield and the XtendFlex varieties have all performed really well."
Ms Brownie expected wide-scale use of the new varieties across central Queensland in the coming years.
"We expect wide adoption due to the chemistry traits that allow us better control of hard to kill weeds," she said.
"The new chemistry takes the pressure off glyphosate and reduces resistance risk."
Pending weather conditions, Mr Thompson said they would expect to harvest the XtendFlex crops in May this year.
"We're expecting that they should perform as well as the existing varieties that we grow," he said.
"Until we get the picker in the crop, you don't know how well they'll perform, but all numbers suggest that they're performing just as good as the existing varieties."
Mr Thompson said he was certain they would embrace the new varieties and put in more hectares using the varieties in the future.
"I think we'll certainly have a mix of the varieties in, especially if one variety performs better than the other," he said.
"These varieties are very different in their growth habits."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.