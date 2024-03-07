Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Live cattle numbers to Indo tipped to grow; Wet may delay NT musters

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
March 7 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian beef on sale in an Indonesian supermarket. Picture Mark Phelps.
Australian beef on sale in an Indonesian supermarket. Picture Mark Phelps.

The hiccups in supply of live cattle to Indonesia, from both the lumpy skin disease issues last year and the delay in permits this year, are unlikely to affect overall volumes sent this financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.