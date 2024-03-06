How these alpacas are helping to sell their own fleece

If you ever wanted to wear the same clothes as Ed Sheeran, than this farm is for you.
Jen and Steve Pack of Mountview Alpaca Farm, Canungra run 90 alpacas across three locations and shear them once a year in September.
In order to share their provenance message all of their woollen retail products feature a tag telling customers the name of the alpaca, like their aptly named ginger male Ed Sheeran, that grew the wool used in their garment.
Mountview Alpaca Farm employee Shayler Condor said the products were sold exclusively in their shop.
"Each alpaca fleece goes into it's own labelled bag and that gets sent up to our spinner and weaver on Mount Tamborine," she said.
"They do all the processing of the fleece...they spin and weave it and turn it into products."
She said each alpaca took a few minutes to shear.
"They set up in the morning and have a table...they lay them onto the table where they are tied down. They tie their legs up and if they are stressed they also have a blanket to place over their eyes," she said.
"The reason they need to be up on the table is that their fleece does not contain lanolin, it makes it hypoallergenic but it also means if they get a nick, it makes it harder to heal."
The fleece is turned into products such as ponchos, wraps scarves and beanies.
Their herd is mainly used for in-house breeding purposes but some animals are taken off-farm for therapy visits.
Fellow employee Jordana Boike said alpacas were herd animals and needed to have at least one other alpaca with them.
"...so if there is just one of them they can actually die form distress," she said.
"A lot of local properties around here have them for herding and keeping other animals protected.
"The alpacas will know before us that there is another dog here...the main thing they do is stand up tall with their ears and tails up and they make a lot of noise."
Mountview Alpaca Farm has recently started Alpoga, an unusual spin on yoga classes where their animals stroll between the participants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.