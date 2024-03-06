Steers top at 496c at Roma store sale

A total of 5147 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 448c and averaged 423c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 496c and averaged 368c, steers 280-330kg reached 456c and averaged 380c, and steers 330-400kg reached 452c and averaged 358c. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 390c and averaged 336c.
Rural Property and Livestock, Longreach, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 496c, reaching $1556 to average $1120.
KC Chandler, Glentulloch, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 468c, reaching $1442 to average $1231. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 312c, reaching $1777 to average $788.
D and T Birch, Rosemount, Augathella, sold Brangus cross steers to 456c, reaching $1371 to average $1307.
PA Campbell, Praire Vale, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis cross to 452c, reaching $1613 to average $1456.
Farnham Grazing Co, Farnham Plains, Eulo, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 448c, reaching $2076 to average $972.
Daniel Vetter, 27 Mile, Charleville, sold Charolais cross steers to 440c, reaching $1669 to average $1290.
BJ and WR Taylor, Marjundale, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 426c, reaching $1342 to average $1290.
PJ and BJ Andrews, Blue Hills, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 424c, reaching $1258 to average $1258.
Newton Grazing, Monavale, Gunnewin, sold Charolais cross steers to 420c, reaching $1148 to average $864. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 278c, reaching $653 to average $604.
AF, GR and LA Seawright, Wyoming, Yuleba, sold Hereford cross steers to 396c, reaching $1037 to average $993. The Hereford cross heifers sold to 304c, reaching $793 to average $793.
Raceview Pastoral Co, Raceview, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 390c, reaching $1564 to average $1418.
Neverfail Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 340c, reaching $2206 to average $1830.
TH and Al James, Beacon Hill, Wandoan, sold Hereford cross steers to 320c, reaching $1372 to average $1018.
BB and AM Cameron, Waikola, Wallumbilla, sold Brangus cross steers to 318c, reaching $2251 to average $2091.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 302c and averaged 243c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 312c and averaged 264c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 346c, averaging 275c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 310c, averaging 280c, and heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 324c, averaging 290c.
WD and JE Purcell, Bridgeman Downs, Roma, sold Angus heifers to 310c, reaching $1088 to average $1088.
Margret Munday, Muckadilla, sold Limousin cross heifers to 324c, reaching $1454 to average $1266.
Ford Family Trading, Lewah, Roma, sold Angus heifers to 310c, reaching $1546 to average $1151.
AR and AG Anderson, Paramount, Roma, sold Charolais cross heifers to 306c, reaching $1041 to average $918.
Cows 330-400kg reached 240c and averaged 213c, cows 400-500kg topped at 265c, averaging 250c, cows 500-600kg topped at 266c, averaging 255c, and cows over 600kg topped at 266c, averaging 257c.
Camelot Grazing Co, Camelot, Yuleba, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 266c, reaching $1647 to average $1534.
JS and DR Nichols, Bendemeer, Winton, sold Angus cross cows to 265c, reaching $1583 to average $1367.
