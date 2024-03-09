Spectacular finish at annual Head of the River rowing event

The annual spectacle that is the Head of the River was underway today, when 850 athletes took to the water at the Queensland State Rowing Centre.
The Southport School have won the O'Connor Cup in a dominant display at the GPS Rowing at Wyaralong Dam, near Beaudesert, on Saturday.
Southport claimed the win by a dominant margin ahead of Brisbane Grammar while Nudgee College claimed third.
In the winning crew was Harry Dawson, Leo Hughes, Jeffrey Warren, John Ell, Nikos Karathanasopoulos, Mac Ramsay, Caden Miller-Wright, Jed Gallie and Sean Midimu.
The crew was coached by Cam Kennedy.
The win for Southport in the Open 1st VIII followed a win for the TSS Open 2nd VIII.
Southport also claimed the Old Boys' Cup for the highest points scored.
Last year, the agony and ecstasy that is rowing was on full display when just 0.26 of a second separated the winning crew from second place at the end of the open 1st VIII tussle.
The Brisbane Boys College overcame a massive effort from The Southport School in 2023 to win the prestigious race for what was the third consecutive year.
