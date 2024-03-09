Queensland Country Life
Spectacular finish at annual Head of the River rowing event

Updated March 9 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 1:25pm
The Southport School took home the O'Connor Cup with a dominant display on Saturday. Picture by Penelope Arthur.
The annual spectacle that is the Head of the River was underway today, when 850 athletes took to the water at the Queensland State Rowing Centre.

