Water efficiency project delivers 38pc increase to Atherton Tablelands food bowl

March 6 2024 - 9:06am
Far North Queensland Growers president Joe Moro, with Water Minister Glenn Butcher, and Cook MP Cynthia Lui in Dimbulah. Picture: Lizzy Aboud
Far North Queensland Growers president Joe Moro, with Water Minister Glenn Butcher, and Cook MP Cynthia Lui in Dimbulah. Picture: Lizzy Aboud

An extra 38 per cent of water will be available for Tablelands growers as part of the $32.54 million Mareeba Dimbulah Water Efficiency Project.

