Water efficiency project delivers 38pc increase to Atherton Tablelands food bowl

An extra 38 per cent of water will be available for Tablelands growers as part of the $32.54 million Mareeba Dimbulah Water Efficiency Project.
Delivered by Sunwater, the project replaced 14km of pipeline, installed 125 automated irrigation channel control gates and upgraded 157 water offtakes.
Water validation assessments confirmed at least 11,500 megalitres will be saved annually, exceeding the project target of 8306 megalitres.
It is expected to deliver more than $20 million per year in increased agricultural production for the Tablelands. An auction for the new water allocations will be held in mid-2024, marking the first opportunity to buy new water for permanent purchase in the scheme since the 1990s.
The project was jointly funded by the Queensland ($20.94 million) and Australian Governments ($11.6 million).
With more than 17,000 hectares of farmland, the Tablelands is one of Queensland's most significant food bowls and water availability is a key driver for economic growth and jobs in the region.
A 30-business day public notice period required to finalise the savings has been completed, and it is expected an auction for the new water allocations will be held in mid-2024.
The project's infrastructure improvements mean the Mareeba-Dimbulah Water Supply Scheme is more responsive to water demands, reducing overflow losses and allowing for more controlled and regulated water delivery.
Far North Queensland Growers president Joe Moro said the additional water was a long time coming.
"So many Tableland's jobs depend on water and I'm pleased to see more water available for more produce and more jobs," he said.
"So many Tableland's jobs depend on water and I'm pleased to see more water available for more produce and more jobs."
Queensland Farmers' Federation CEO Jo Sheppard said prioritising water security for growers was critical to the long-term viability of farming enterprises.
"The Mareeba Dimbulah Water Efficiency Project is a positive outcome for growers in the Tablelands," she said.
"QFF members grow an abundance of crops, from horticulture to cane, with reliable irrigated water vital to on-farm productivity and efficiency.
"We support the Queensland and Australian government efforts to modernise irrigation schemes and deliver water infrastructure that prioritises water availability and reliability for farmers."
State Water minister, Glenn Butcher said the project was a win for Tablelands growers, the local economy and the environment.
"The additional 11,500 megalitres of water will support the wide variety of crops grown in the Tablelands, including bananas, mangoes, avocados, coffee, tea trees and vegetables," Mr Butcher said.
"Our $20 million investment in this project is part of this government's record $5.8 billion investment in water infrastructure since 2015 which has created 3,550 jobs across the state.
"We know that more water means more jobs, particularly in food bowl regions like the Tablelands."
Federal Environment and Water minister Tanya Plibersek said the Albanese Labor government was committed to providing secure and reliable water right across Queensland.
"It's fantastic to see this project save even more water than expected, meaning more water goes back to a region known as one of Queensland's most productive food bowls," Ms Plibersek said.
"This is a huge win for growers in the Tablelands who can produce more of the fresh foods Australians rely on and love."
Local state Cook MP, Cynthia Lui, said the Mareeba region was an important food bowl for the local and wider community.
"It's great to see this local project delivering local benefits," Ms Lui said.
"Tablelands produce makes its way to the fruit shops and grocery stores across Australia - more water means more produce means more local jobs."
