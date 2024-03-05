Invasive Asian honey bees detected at Port of Brisbane

Biosecurity Queensland has confirmed the presence of the invasive Asian honey bees and multiple European honey bee nests during enhanced surveillance at the Port of Brisbane.
The discovery followed the recent detection of a single varroa mite (Varroa jacobsoni).
A Biosecurity spokesperson said their genetic testing has indicated this is a new exotic incursion of Asian honey bee.
"All bees collected from the Port of Brisbane hives have tested negative for exotic bee viruses including slow bee paralysis virus, deformed wing virus, acute bee paralysis virus and Apis mellifera rhabdovirus," the spokesperson said. "
We are continuing surveillance in conjunction with the Queensland bee industry and the Australian Government to determine if there are any more varroa mites in the surrounding area.
"At this time, no further mites have been found."
The spokesperson said planning is underway to remove the European honey bee nests and bee lining (tracking bees to their nest) along with other surveillance will continue on the Asian honey bee foragers.
Movement restrictions in place
A movement control order is in place as a precautionary measure to minimise any potential risk of varroa mite spread.
The spokesperson said the movement restrictions apply to all beekeepers who: (a) have hives in or (b) have had hives in, the surrounding localities to the Port of Brisbane within the last 90 days.
Restrictions apply to the movement of bees, bee hives, bee products (including unprocessed honey) and used bee keeping equipment.
Look, report, protect
Biosecurity Queensland is asking all Queensland beekeepers to:
