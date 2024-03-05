Queensland Country Life
Invasive Asian honey bees detected at Port of Brisbane

Updated March 5 2024 - 6:32pm, first published 6:30pm
Biosecurity Queensland has confirmed it has found Asian honey bees at the Port of Brisbane. Picture: QCL File
Biosecurity Queensland has confirmed the presence of the invasive Asian honey bees and multiple European honey bee nests during enhanced surveillance at the Port of Brisbane.

