Invasive Asian honey bees detected at Port of Brisbane

continue monitoring hives for varroa mite using the alcohol wash method (at least every 16 weeks)

report your hive check using the quick and easy Bee 123 form, even if you do not find any suspect mites

immediately report unexpected hive deaths, deformed bees, bees with parasites, poor brood patterns and dead brood to Biosecurity Queensland

keep your contact details and apiary sites up to date and renew your biosecurity entity registration when due

keep accurate and up to date records of hive movements, hive checks, and any bees bought or sold

report sightings of Asian honey bees, feral nests/swarms or hives showing symptoms of exotic pests to Biosecurity Queensland

Not collect, touch or move any swarming bees and report it immediately to Biosecurity Queensland on 13 25 23