How is primary production income taxed?

The taxation legislation allows for primary production income to be taxed differently to other types of income, allowing for the ups and downs experienced in the industry.
Rather than applying tax rates from the tax tables where, as your income goes up so does the tax percentage per dollar, you are taxed on an average tax rate. This average tax rate is calculated by taking the average of your current year's income and the previous four years' income.
Certain once-off income such as net capital gains and superannuation lump sums are excluded from the calculation. Where this year's income is more than your average income you will receive a reduction in tax, where it is less you may pay extra tax that year. For most of the time this averaging method of taxing primary production income works in favour of the farmer with you paying less tax over time.
Where you have income from other sources such as interest or wages and this is over $5000 not all income will be taxed at the average rate. This is an automatic calculation in your tax assessment and your Notice of Assessment will show you the averaging details used to work out your average tax rate.
To start on this averaging system, you must show a primary production income or loss in your tax return and the second year's taxable income must be more than the first year.
You can elect to opt out of the averaging system for a period of 10 years. We often do this election where clients are winding down their primary production activities and the averaging system is resulting in higher average tax rates.
You can also elect to restart the averaging years where your income is permanently reduced during that year to less than two-thirds of your average income. This often occurred where someone is a farmer but also works for a wage.
On retirement from working, the previous four years of income are much higher than the current year and the averaging would not work in their favour. They can elect to disregard those prior years and be treated as if the current year is their first year of being a primary producer. These elections must be in writing and sent to the tax office.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.