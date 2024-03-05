Gas fire will impact supplies to Gladstone

The explosion and fire of a gas pipeline near Bauhinia in Central Queensland is set to disrupt gas supplies to Gladstone's industrial precinct and possibly residential customers.
A spokesperson for Jemena, which manages the pipeline, said its field crews arrived at the remote site of the impacted section of the Queensland Gas Pipeline between 4.30pm and 5pm.
The spokesperson said the company would try to keep residential customers in Gladstone on supply as long as it could.
"The team did some make-safe activities where they closed off valves either side of the actual pipeline where the incident is and were able to stop the flame," the spokesperson said.
"They will then purge the line of any remaining gas and then look into the cause (of the fire). It's a step by step process, but getting that flame under control and getting the gas out of the pipeline is a significant step and that's what we've done today."
The spokesperson said moving forward they would look at supply and then a restoration plan.
According to the Jemena spokesperson, the company had not previously had any similar incidents of a fire to any of its gas pipelines
The incident impacting the pipeline occurred between the Rolleston Compressor Station and Oombabeer this morning.
An earlier media statement from Jemena said the company apologised for the inconvenience to those who may be impacted by this incident.
Greta Coyne, who works at the Bauhinia Roadhouse, said she heard a big explosion and then there was a fire a couple of kilometres away from the roadhouse.
"You couldn't help but hear it (the explosion). My husband was 30km out and he rang because he could see the fire and explosion and it was straight in the direction of the Bauhinia Roadhouse," she said.
Ms Coyne said she thought the explosion was a big jet flying over to start with and went outside to see what was happening.
She said she and another person rang Triple zero and police, fire and ambulance crews were all on the scene.
"It's just one of things, it happened about a quarter to eight, roughly around then," she said.
In a statement issued by Lock the Gate, Cecil Plains landholder Liza Balmain, who is fighting the expansion of Arrow's Surat gas project on the Darling Downs, said this morning's fire exposed the dangers inherent in high pressure gas pipelines and offered a firm argument as to why they should not be constructed on densely settled farmland.
"With the current legislation as it stands in Queensland, farmers on the Darling Downs have no right to veto gas projects occurring on their land. They have no ability to assess the risk for themselves, their families and their communities, and say 'no' to the risk of such potential disasters. This is an appalling situation," she said.
"This incident at Bauhinia Downs demonstrates the inherent risks unjustly being forced upon Queensland farmers and their communities."
Ms Coyne said this morning's fire was a bit of excitement in the town that people really did not want.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said two fire crews were sent to the site with the first arriving about 8.25am.
A Resources Safety and Health Queensland spokesperson said the department was informed of a gas leak to a pipeline near Bauhinia earlier this morning and no injuries were reported.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.