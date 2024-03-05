Queensland Country Life
Gas fire will impact supplies to Gladstone

By Judith Maizey
Updated March 5 2024 - 6:41pm, first published 5:24pm
The explosion and fire of a gas pipeline near Bauhinia in Central Queensland is set to disrupt gas supplies to Gladstone's industrial precinct and possibly residential customers.

