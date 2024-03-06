Solid competition at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded of 436 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
They said a similar sized yarding to last week came to hand with cows being more numerous.
All usual buyers were present and in operation. This saw rates for export cattle improve slightly, trade cattle sold at last week's rates with cattle suitable to return to the paddock improving under solid local competition.
J Price sold Charolais weaner steers at 411.2c/kg or $1233/hd and weaner heifers made 341.2c/kg, coming back at $972/hd. Limousin cross feeder steers from C Weeden came in at 341.2c/kg with a return of $1475/hd.
Simmental cross feeder heifers from Biarra Valley came in at 281.2c/kg with a result of $1181/hd. RAAU Pty Ltd sold Brahman cross trade heifers at 284.2c/kg to realise $937/hd.
E and M Tones sold Hereford cross 8 Tooth Ox at 283.2c/kg with a result of $2068/hd. D and F Williamson sold a pen of Charolais cows for 255.2c/kg for an outcome of $1416/hd.
Fernvale Pastoral Co's Charolais cross heavy cows sold for 262.2c/kg with a result of $1704/hd. G Enks sold Charolais heavy cows at 259.2c/kg for a return of $1684/hd. R and V Laycock sold Simmental bulls for 270.2c/kg for an outcome of $1999/hd.
