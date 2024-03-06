Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Solid competition at Moreton

March 6 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solid competition at Moreton
Solid competition at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded of 436 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.