The smart gardener: why it's worth wrangling with Ivory Curls

Despite its botanical classification, the Ivory Curl Tree is adaptable and robust compared to other natives. If left to its own devices, it will certainly grow to a large tree. However, Buckinghamia can be cultivated to suit the needs of the gardener and the space in which it's grown. Furthermore, though sharing the same family taxonomy as Grevilleas and Banksias, this mighty tree descends from the rainforests of North Queensland adapting effortlessly to various soils and coping with seasonal downpours.