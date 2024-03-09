The smart gardener: why it's worth wrangling with Ivory Curls

Ivory Curls get the girls.
Buckinghamia celsissima, affectionately known as the Ivory Curl Tree, stands out as a true superstar in the realm of native plants.
I have a real soft spot for Buckinghamia, and it has nothing to do with its underlying resilience and great performance in the garden. In my childhood backyard, Ivory Curl Trees were planted along the back fence. Nestled amongst the Buckinghamia trees, my father built a cubby house, making it a great play area for my siblings and me.
While my childhood connection to these trees is cherished, I continue to find joy in encountering them as an adult. The memory of Buckinghamia street trees blossoming outside St. Vincent's Hospital in Toowoomba during the birth of our eldest daughter reminds me of when I first became a Dad. Plants, at times, carry such personal significance, and Buckinghamia celsissima has certainly had an impact on me.
Despite its botanical classification, the Ivory Curl Tree is adaptable and robust compared to other natives. If left to its own devices, it will certainly grow to a large tree. However, Buckinghamia can be cultivated to suit the needs of the gardener and the space in which it's grown. Furthermore, though sharing the same family taxonomy as Grevilleas and Banksias, this mighty tree descends from the rainforests of North Queensland adapting effortlessly to various soils and coping with seasonal downpours.
Intriguingly, Buckinghamia still thrives in the most distant of gardens. Though being accustomed to regions that are more tropical, cooler regions of Australia, including NSW and Victoria, play host to these uniquely adaptable trees. In fact, the cooler weather exhibited in less tropical climates stunts the growth of the tree causing it to never fully mature. This restricted growth habit doesn't impact flowering and makes the tree more adaptable for smaller gardens.
In summary, the toughness and versatility of Buckinghamia celsissima makes it an ideal evergreen tree for the average Aussie backyard.
Top tips:
