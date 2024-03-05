Queensland Country Life
Dalby hosts charity race day

Updated March 6 2024 - 12:27pm, first published 10:00am
More than 500 racegoers gathered at Bunya Park Racecourse on Saturday when the Rotary Club of Dalby hosted the inaugural charity race day event for Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) at the GJ Gardner/Rotary Charity Newmarket Race Day.

