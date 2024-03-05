Dalby hosts charity race day

More than 500 racegoers gathered at Bunya Park Racecourse on Saturday when the Rotary Club of Dalby hosted the inaugural charity race day event for Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) at the GJ Gardner/Rotary Charity Newmarket Race Day.
After receiving more than 155 horse nominations, the TAB race meet was extended to a 10-race program with over $200,000 in prize money. The main race of the day, the GJ Gardner Newmarket Handicap, was won by Lindsay Hatch-trained Circularity. This was the 10th career win for the six-year-old gelding and his second at the Dalby track.
Despite the warm weather, guests soaked up the country racing atmosphere, enjoying Fashions on the Field judged by Megan James, councillor for WDRC, along with a charity auction, table decorating competition, bars, cheese van, barbecue and live music from Boulevard Duet.
Profits from the day will go directly to The Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section).
The next race meet scheduled for Dalby & Northern Downs Jockey Club is on Tuesday, April 2.
