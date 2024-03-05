Emergency services are on the scene of a gas explosion and fire near Bauhinia on the Dawson Highway.
Greta Coyne, who works at the Bauhinia Roadhouse, said she heard a big explosion and then there was a fire a couple of kilometres away from the roadhouse.
At 10.20am, Ms Coyne said there were emergency crews still at the fire and she did not know how long it would take to shut it all down.
"The fire is still going yet, but no-one was hurt that I know of," she said.
"You couldn't help but hear it (the explosion). My husband was 30km out and he rang because he could see the fire and explosion and it was straight in the direction of the Bauhinia Roadhouse."
Ms Coyne said she thought the explosion was a big jet flying over to start with and went outside to see what was happening.
She said she and another person rang Triple zero and police, fire and ambulance crews were all on the scene.
"It's just one of things, it happened about a quarter to eight, roughly around then," she said.
"When you go outside, it's still going there...it might take them a while to get it shut off."
Ms Coyne said it was a bit of excitement in the town that people really did not want.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said there were two fire crews at the site with the first arriving about 8.25am.
A Resources Safety and Health Queensland spokesperson said the department was informed of a gas leak to a pipeline near Bauhinia earlier this morning.
"We are working closely with QFES to monitor the situation while two RSHQ inspectors travel to the scene," the spokesperson said.
"No injuries have been reported at this stage."
