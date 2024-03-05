Steers top at 398c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1924 head.
Cattle were drawn from Gogango, Theodore, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Murgon, Wheatlands, Kilkivan, Tiaro, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Miriam Vale, Rosedale and all local areas.
Six tooth Limousin cross heifers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 310c/$1854. Two and four tooth Simbrah heifers from Goomeri sold for 287c/$1514. Two tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Gayndah sold for 275c/$1362. Six tooth Simmental cross heifers from Tansey sold for 278c/$1655. Two to six tooth Red Brahman heifers from Theodore sold for 276c/$1422.
Red Brahman cows from Theodore sold for 271c/$1654. Grey Brahman cows from Gayndah sold for 258c/$1854. Brahman cross cows from Gayndah sold for 262c/$1422. Grey Brahman cows from Bundaberg sold for 262c/$1435. Santa Gertrudis cows from Biggenden sold for 258c/$1633.
Milk and two tooth Red Brangus steers from Gin Gin sold for 352c/$1577. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Brooweena sold for 360c/$1454. Two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Bundaberg sold for 356c/$1594. Two tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Mundubbera sold for 352c/$1690.
Milk tooth Charbray steers from Bundaberg sold for 380c/$1079. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Gin Gin sold for 372c/$1246. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Mount Perry sold for 368c/$1159. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Mundubbera sold for 384c/$1276. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 368c/$1288.
Droughtmaster weaner steers from Boompa sold for 398c/$1117. Angus weaner steers from Wheatlands sold for 378c/$1115. Brangus weaner steers from Wallaville sold for 370c/$1004. Charbray weaner steres from Hervey Bay sold for 386c/$915. Charolais cross weaner steers from Ubobo sold for 412c/$924. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Tiaro sold for 392c/$955. Charbray weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 402c/$965.
Milk and two tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Bundaberg sold for 288c/$1134. Milk and two tooth Charbray heifers from Gayndah sold for 276c/$983. Milk tooth Charolais cross heifers from Goomeri sold for 296c/$1278. Milk and tow tooth Charolais cross heifers from Gogango sold for 276c/$1353. Milk to four tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Mundubbera sold for 282c/$1284. Milk tooth Santa Gertudis heifers from Mundubbera sold for 276c/$854.
Angus cross weaner heifers from Brooweena sold from 268-278c/$663-$750. Angus cross weaner heifers from Kolbor sold for 272c/$734. Simmental weaner heifers from Tansey sold for 266c/$888. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Brooweena sold for 250c/$560. Charbray weaner heifers from Wallaville sold for 266c/$643.
