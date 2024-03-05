Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Steers top at 398c at Biggenden

March 5 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevor Rockemer, Rockemer Grazing, Brooweena, with pens of Angus cross weaner heifers. The line of 24 made 278.2c/kg or $750. Picture supplied
Trevor Rockemer, Rockemer Grazing, Brooweena, with pens of Angus cross weaner heifers. The line of 24 made 278.2c/kg or $750. Picture supplied

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1924 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.