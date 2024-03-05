Steers in demand at Woodford

There were 232 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Agents reported the market remained similar to last week, with steers continuing to sell to strong competition.
Robert Vogler, Kilcoy, sold Brangus backgrounder steers for $1200. Warren Jensen, Narangba, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for $1240 and $960 and heifers for $860.
Terry O'Neill, Bracalba, sold light Romanola backgrounders, with steers selling for $1040 and heifers $860. Doug Harris, Mt Delaney, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1100 and $950.
Ian Kent, Samsonvale, sold Braford cows for $1400 and young Blonde males for $800. Paul Keylar, Dayboro, sold Charbray weaner heifers for $800. Trevor Carberry, Elaman Creek, sold Senepol cross steer calves for $730.
Helen Thornton, Woolmar, sold Brangus cows for $1150. Taran Mellors, Glass House Mountains, sold a Blonde bull for $1990.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.