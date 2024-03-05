Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Steers in demand at Woodford

March 5 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steers in demand at Woodford
Steers in demand at Woodford

There were 232 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.