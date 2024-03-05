Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Senate enquiry told 'mixed messaging' delaying fire ant eradication

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
March 5 2024 - 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At day one in Brisbane of the Senate Standing committee on Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport inquiry into Red Imported Fire Ants in Australia were representatives from AgForce, Canegrowers and the Invasive Species Council. Picture: Supplied.
At day one in Brisbane of the Senate Standing committee on Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport inquiry into Red Imported Fire Ants in Australia were representatives from AgForce, Canegrowers and the Invasive Species Council. Picture: Supplied.

The state government has been questioned over allegedly incorrect messaging of chemical use to exterminate red fire ants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.