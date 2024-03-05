Senate enquiry told 'mixed messaging' delaying fire ant eradication

The state government has been questioned over allegedly incorrect messaging of chemical use to exterminate red fire ants.
The first day of a senate enquiry heard one expert witness call for the state government to correct an alleged incorrect message over chemical use to exterminate the invasive pests.
The Senate Standing committee on Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport held its inquiry into RIFA in Australia with day one in Brisbane on March 4.
AgForce Biosecurity committee chair Belinda Callanan said a key concern was about the wrong bait being used when other more direct and faster working alternatives were available.
"There are concerns over government messaging in regard to who can use approved chemicals on RFIA," she said.
"On the government (National Fire Ant Eradication Program) website it states incorrectly only licensed pest managers can use Fipronil and this sort of mixed messaging leads to eradication delays.
"An insect growth regular can take months whereas Fipronil takes up to a week to work.
"My understanding is the current IGR is applied during the summer wet season when ants are active, but if it gets moist it turns to mush, which is a catch-22 which is why we want to look at alternatives."
Ms Callanan said it was crucial state jurisdictional control was removed to improve RIFA eradication rather than being caught up in wrangling over which governmental body was responsible.
This was not the only Criticism levelled at the state and federal governments by experts over their failure to efficiently and effectively communicate, plan and manage the eradication of fire ants , with one stakeholder ceiling their efforts to date "a mess."
AgForce CEO Michael Guerin described the combined government response "a failure" and said funding delays from federal, state and territory governments had compromised the eradication program.
"It's been a mess, the government response to date has been like watching a slow-motion train wreck," he said.
"The general consensus by those of us attending was one of frustration, because each year it becomes harder and harder to eradicate RIFA."
Mr Guerin said if governments failed to listen to and learn from expert stakeholder feedback, then there would be limited success eradicating the pest which can cause untold economic and social damage.
"If we don't change course on how we deal with this problem then we are burned in regard to fire ants," he said.
Mr Guerin also called for an independent national body to be funded to oversee an effective and coordinated approach to eradicate RIFA.
RIFA have caused millions of dollars of damage to rural and urban businesses and communities after they made their way north and south since being discovered at the Port of Brisbane in 2001.
AgForce Biosecurity committee member Ken Cunliffe said the longer funding was delayed the more likely RIFA would become entrenched.
"Queensland's full-time equivalent is leading to a short-term staffing situation where retention of skills and knowledge is near impossible," he said.
"Staff should not be employed on a short-term basis, and mechanisms are needed to promote deserving front-line staff to higher managerial or coordination positions to ensure their learned on-ground knowledge is incorporated into decision making."
AgForce senior policy adviser Dr Annie Ruttledge said although good progress had occurred the momentum must be maintained.
Dr Ruttledge said while AgForce did not request a complete overhaul of RIFA eradication efforts, better partnerships with local councils and state governments were critical to ensure the pest was eliminated.
"The community and industry were until recently, not being involved or listened to, despite considerable scientific and practical experience," she said.
"Funding remains uncertain and time frames for eradication are completely unrealistic."
Dr Ruttledge said the eradication strategy needed to blend the approaches of community-based and larger orchestrated control operations.
"A wider cross-section of industry and academics are needed on the advisory panel, not just government representatives," she said.
"More emphasis is needed on helping agriculturalists, large landholders have complicated landscapes with sizeable and porous borders often including waterways (and) are at a high risk of infestation.
"Control costs and time required are high (and) product needs to be supplied freely to large landholders in the zone."
Dr Ruttledge said she believed eradication was possible.
"While eradication has not been achieved in south east Queensland, it has been achieved elsewhere in Australia," she said.
"Moreover, RIFA had a much lower rate of spread in south east Queensland than would have been the case if there was not eradication programs.
"The time for deliberating is over, now is the moment to really listen and act on the advice being received by this inquiry."
Invasive species council advocacy manager Reece Pianta said the spread of RIFA proved stakeholders needed to be involved more closely.
"The government's lack of communication on RIFA has been very frustrating and we end up relying on rumour or leaked documents," he said.
"Obviously this is not ideal.
"This is really fundamental stuff, like communicating in a timely and open manner with us and holding public information meetings on the RIFA eradication programs."
Mr Pinata said feedback from front-line workers delivering eradication programs revealed they felt frustrated at being held back by bureaucratic constraints limiting how they can talk to the community.
"For the last two decades government policy had been to eradicate fire ants but they were not fully committed," he said.
"This is about science, and science requires we talk about the good and bad, put it all on the table so everyone can understand.
"Eradicating fire ants is hard and we need to be open about the challenges and the successes.
"We all need to know that eradication of fire ants or not, we can honestly say we did our damnedest from this point on and gave it our best shot."
Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the state government would "need to wait and see what the report recommends."
"I am advised that the Senate Committee will publish the report on 18 April 2024," he said.
"Queensland leads the world in the fight against fire ants, both in resourcing and in our capabilities.
"Without preempting the report, Queensland is the frontline state when it comes to fire ants, but the eradication of this pest is part of a national program."
Mr Furner said the NRIFAEP involved every state and territory, and the Australian government, providing ongoing funding to eradicate the pest.
"The oversight of this program ultimately rests collectively with all of Australia's Agriculture Ministers," he said.
"Biosecurity Queensland delivers the response on behalf of the cost-share partners. The Queensland government also supports the effort through the Fire Ant Suppression Taskforce.
"We all want to see this pest eradicated."
