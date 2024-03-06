Bellendaine a rural retreat with a country lifestyle | Video

Bellendaine is a 32 hectare (80 acre) freehold property with an attached 1.32ha (3.26 acre) leasehold block.
Located at Linthorpe less than 10 minutes from Pittsworth and just more than 30 minutes from Toowoomba, the property has an even mix of quality cultivation, improved lab lab and red panicum pastures and native grasses.
Bellendaine is divided into five stock proof, paddocks suitable for sheep, goats, cattle or horses. A laneway system leads directly to the yards.
The timber and steel cattle yards have a covered crush and calf cradle.
There is also a 20x12m machinery shed, a 13x10m machinery shed, a number of smaller sheds, steel dog pens, three phase power and a large solar system.
Bellendaine has an on-farm butchering facility, complete with and hanging rails, cold room, and a freezer.
Water is supplied from a bore.
The freshly painted large four bedroom, two bathroom home has a rumpus room, office, sunroom, renovated kitchen and a large covered entertaining area.
Geoff Byers, Ray White Rural, said Bellendaine was a rural retreat offering a country lifestyle.
"The home sits among some large established shade trees and a fully fenced house yard with gardens," Mr Byers said.
"The property is well located just off the Gore Highway near the town of Pittsworth with bitumen road access to the property."
Expressions of interest close with Ray White Rural on March 27.
Contact Geoff Byers, 0437 732 494, Errol Luck, 0427 561 678, Tim Steele, 0417 684 404, Ray White Rural, Oakey.
