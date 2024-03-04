Strong market for steers at Eumundi

There were 267 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Eumundi cattle sale last week.
Steers continued to sell to a strong market. Cows came back a little in value, while vealer heifers were again easier.
Lyn Hughes, Kandanga, sold a line of milk tooth Red Brangus heifers for $930. Cochrane Livestock Partners, Kandanga, sold a line of Angus cross steers for $1000.
Steven Hamilton, Carters Ridge, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2200 and a line of steers for $1100. Katrina Makings, Mt Pleasant, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for $1480.
Richardson family, Cooroy, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1110 and $1060. Tony Patch, Kureelpa, sold Charbray cows for $1470. Ramon DeVere, Kureelpa, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1100 and $1000.
John Schmidt, Mt Mee, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1180, $940 and $840. Lilly Garrett, Amamoor, sold young Charbray steers for $850, $820 and $750. Jenny Adamski, Kandanga, sold Droughtmaster steers for $840.
