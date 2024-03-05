Succession planning has negative connotations for some in agriculture

An experienced succession planning facilitator believes the term "succession planning" has negative connotations for a lot of people in agriculture
John Moor of GrowMoor Biological said he used the term "succession planning" less and less now because it had become "a dirty word", particularly in agriculture.
"It's the implication behind it - when I speak to most farmers that I work with it implies that someone is going to lose something and someone is probably going to gain something," he said.
"So, I am very conscious of now not necessarily using the words 'succession planning' even though succession is the right terminology as it talks about succession or succeeding from one thing to the next.
"Maybe, a future planning scenario is better or maybe a preferred future statement might be more encapsulating of that term."
Mr Moor said it could 'make or break a business going forward' if there was no succession plan in place.
"I think about every business I have ever worked in - and I have worked with families worth $1 million and I have worked with families who are worth $600 million - and the value of the business is hardly ever discussed," he said.
"What's discussed is the people who make up that business so if you believe or you're talking about a genuine succession in that you want to succeed your business and create a legacy from generation to generation, if there's no succession plan in place I would give that business a 95 percent chance of failure.
"And, probably it will have to be divided and eventually sold. It's that brutal."
Mr Moor said he was conscious that succession planning was really difficult to get across the line in agriculture because it had the connotation attached to it that 'I am going to have to give up something to somebody else'.
He said what he wanted people to understand was that succession planning was the beginning and continuation of a conversation between generations, and was not necessarily between the older one and the incoming one.
"It's a continuous conversation you need to have in your family and in your business forever because it doesn't stop. By the simple word 'succession' there's no end to succession so it's a conversation that needs to be facilitated to achieve an end goal."
Mr Moor said families needed to design together a plan for future generations.
"It's bit like a relay race, it's handing the baton over to the best person for the job and it's the conversation in the middle of that," he said.
A farmer himself, Mr Moor said a lot of people only looked at the succession of the ownership of the land.
But he said that was only a very small part of the whole conversation which had to be had because there was a family and a business involved.
"And you've got multiple generations with different aspirations, outlooks and history so you've got to have that conversation."
Mr Moor believes partners of family members were the most "insightful people" in the conversation about succession because they did not carry the family's blueprints of how it should be done.
"So the inlaws or the outlaws as you might call them are the most important people in succession planning," he said.
"I know that will probably put the wind up a lot of older generation, but if you're prepared to listen to your children's spouses or partners, you will see a side of the business or family that you don't have access to because you are so involved in it.
"And that's what a facilitator does - when I meet the family, I am just like an inlaw because I look at the business and the family from above and from a distance. I have limited emotional attachment to all the past and the present dramas that are potentially happening."
Mr Moor explained that a facilitator's role was to create a safe environment in which everybody could have a voice.
"So the work I do is to create that space no matter how difficult the conversation has to be. It's not necessarily to stop or police the conversation, but just allow it to flow respectfully so everyone gets out and has space to say what they need to say and not be judged by it," he said.
Mr Moor said a lot of families did not believe a facilitator was critical to the succession conversation because they felt they could solve it by themselves.
"The challenge with that is, if you have that first meeting and it goes pear shaped, how on earth are you going to have that second meeting, even with a facilitator, if the trust and respect has probably already gone," he said.
"So, I always suggest you start with a facilitator and if you don't need him or her at the next meeting then you can choose not to if you believe your skill set and communication capacity has grown."
