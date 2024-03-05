Isolated falls of rain over parts of the general supply area reduced numbers at Toowoomba to 198 head on Monday, a fall of 236 from last week.
The overall quality was not up to the standard of the last sale. Buyer attendance returned to the regular operators after the extra large line-up last week.
Prices experienced little change, with only quality related variations.
Light weight yearling steers under 200kg made to 502c to average 455c/kg.
Yearling steers under 280kg returning to the paddock sold to and averaged 416c/kg.
Yearling steers under 330kg to restockers made to 376c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 368c and averaged from 337c to 362c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 344c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock averaged 278c and made to 290c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 271c to 273c and sold to 286c/kg.
Plain condition medium weight cows made from 175c to 200c/kg.
The best of the heavy weight cows made to 240c to average 235c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 246c/kg.
Light weight heifers sold open auction made to $460/head.
