Man injured in cattle truck incident transferred to the Gold Coast

A man in his 50s, who was seriously injured in a cattle truck incident near Bauhinia last week, has been transferred to the Gold Coast in a critical condition.
A Rockhampton Base Hospital spokesperson confirmed the man in his 50s was transferred from Rockhampton to the Gold Coast University Hospital yesterday.
The man was one of two men injured last Thursday afternoon when the top level of a cattle truck collapsed with cattle on board.
The other man, 35, died of his injuries at the scene of the accident on a property on the Dawson Highway near Bauhinia.
The men were extracted by police and ambulance personnel called to the scene. Two crews from QFES also attended the scene of the accident, but were not required except to make the scene safe.
The man in his 50s, who was initially described by an ambulance spokesperson in a serious condition, suffered pelvic and leg injuries. He was to be airlifted by helicopter from the scene to Rockhampton Base Hospital.
Emergency services got the call about the incident at 1.10pm.
The accident is being investigated Workplace Health and Safety. No names have been released to the media at this stage.
