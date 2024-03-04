Gallery: All the glitz and glamour of the Barcaldine RFDS Ball

Three hundreds guests from all over the state helped raise thousands of dollars for the Royal Flying Doctor Service when they attended a fabulous fundraiser - the Barcaldine Ball on March 2.
Held under the stars at the Barcaldine Race Course, organiser Tree of Knowledge Committee president Rhys Peacock, said "everything went to plan".
"It was a fantastic night and guests came from everywhere including Brisbane," he said.
"The first two girls through the door when we opened at 6pm were from Emerald and Roma.
"I'm a Barcaldine local and I knew maybe a third of the guests which showed how far people travelled to be part of this great event."
Mr Peacock said the generosity of guests resulted in more than $7000 being raised for the RFDS at the auction.
"All the guests were really supportive," he said.
"We will know the full amount to be donated to the RFDS in a few days."
Mr Peacock said he Tree of Knowledge Committee who managed the annual festival which this year will be held May 3 to 6, really worked hard to ensure the ball ran smoothly.
"The committee did a marvellous job," he said.
"The ball really was a fantastic night.
"We were situated between the stables at the racecourse with fairy lights and everyone looked amazing."
Mr Peacock said talented musician Luke Geiger and his band had everyone up and dancing.
"They were fantastic," he said.
"Everyone danced until midnight.
"It was bit hot when we started but when the sun went down it was lovely and cool."
