Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Gallery: All the glitz and glamour of the Barcaldine RFDS Ball

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
March 4 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Barcaldine RFDS Ball attracted 300 guests who enjoyed a fabulous evening under the stars while raising funds for a great cause. Picture: Satisfaction Photos
The Barcaldine RFDS Ball attracted 300 guests who enjoyed a fabulous evening under the stars while raising funds for a great cause. Picture: Satisfaction Photos

Three hundreds guests from all over the state helped raise thousands of dollars for the Royal Flying Doctor Service when they attended a fabulous fundraiser - the Barcaldine Ball on March 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.