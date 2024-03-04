Cattle numbers and demand dip

Cattle listings fell by 10 per cent to 16,743 head last week. The average values over reserve measure extended by $16 to $96/head, indicative of strong competition within lots that were favoured by buyers.
The smaller offering was met with lower demand, resulting in a slightly lower clearance rate and softer prices overall. The benchmark steer price fell 2pc while the AYCI experienced a 5pc fall.
Steer prices were mixed with lighter steers receiving poorer prices and heavier steers achieving better prices. Heavy steers in the 330-400kg and 400kg+ categories rose by $26/head and $34/head respectively. Clearance rates also remained almost unchanged for both weight classes.
From Tumbarumba, NSW, a line of 87 Angus steers aged 14 to 17 months and weighing 397kg lwt returned $1450/head, or 366c/kg lwt. They will travel to a buyer in Toowoomba.
Heifer offerings remained steady, as fewer head in lighter articles were offset by greater numbers of mid to heavier weighted heifers. Heifers 400kg+ experienced a price increase of $63/head and clearance rate of 81pc, up from 46pc the week before.
From Gunning, NSW, a line of 63 Angus heifers aged 18 to 19 months and weighing 447kg returned $1500/head, or 335c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Chiltern, VIC.
There was a large offering of pregnancy tested in-calf cows, with 1725 head representing a 68pc increase from the previous week. The increased supply did not place downward pressure on prices, with average prices rising by $279 to $1725/head. Clearance rose 12pc to 48pc.
From Table , VIC, a line of 30 Angus cows aged 3.5 years returned $2520/head, or 427c/kg lwt to a buyer in Crookwell, NSW.
Sheep and lamb listings fell 6pc to 78,266 head last week. The smaller offering was met with mixed competition as clearance fell by 5pc to 45pc. Price over reserve increased by $12 to average $18 across all listings.
Crossbred lamb prices rose 15pc, with the crossbred lamb indicator shifting from $98/head to $113/head. The ARLI fell 48c to average 500c/kg lwt. Lamb prices rose across all categories except shedders, which fell by $16/head on average.
Joined ewes and non station-mated stock had a mixed performance. Shedder breed ewes jumped $112/head while scanned in-lamb Merino ewes fell by $35/head, although SIL Merinos numbers were over three times greater than the week before.
Sheep and lambs were traded between NSW, QLD, SA and VIC. Listings fell in NSW and VIC but rose in SA. Purchases fell in SA, VIC and NSW but were marginally higher in QLD compared with the previous week. Processors bought 1622 lots and were active across Merino wether and crossbred lamb markets.
Crossbred lambs registered a smaller offering in head, with prices increasing $16 to average $113/head for a 79pc clearance.
From Illabo, NSW, a line of 635 Poll Dorset/Poll Merino mixed sex lambs dropped in Aug/Oct '23 and weighing 35kg lwt made $123/head, or 348c/kg lwt.
The 20,109 Merino wether lambs offered more than doubled the 8619 offered the week before. Prices achieved were nominally higher ($3) but clearance rose 8pc to 54pc as both buyers and sellers came to the table with intent.
A line of 250 Merino/Merino wethers born in Jun/July '23 and weighing 29kg lwt on average achieved $77/head or 263c/kg lwt. These will be making a short trip from Yass, NSW, to Goulburn, NSW.
There were 3495 Merino ewe hoggets offered, down 43pc. Prices fell $43 to $54/head on average. It didn't help clearance, however, which only managed 14pc compared with 52pc the previous week. The low clearance across a smaller market offering reflects a mismatch between sellers' reserves and buyers' willingness to pay.
