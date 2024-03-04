Queensland Country Life
Cattle numbers and demand dip

March 4 2024 - 5:00pm
Cattle numbers and demand dip
CATTLE

Cattle listings fell by 10 per cent to 16,743 head last week. The average values over reserve measure extended by $16 to $96/head, indicative of strong competition within lots that were favoured by buyers.

